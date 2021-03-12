Let's admit social media today is one of the best examples of infotainment platforms. It helps you keep engaged with various types of contents - from the informative ones to the entertaining videos. Social media also helps you reach out to the world in the fastest and the most effective way possible. Hence, you would find various official accounts of the Governments and administrations on different social media platforms through which they put forth advisories and other awareness posts for the public.

We recently came across one such awareness post on Mumbai Police's Instagram handle. In their signature witty style, they reiterate the right way of wearing a mask, especially since the COVID cases are on rise again.

It shared a story board featuring some 'infamous' food combos like 'pizza and pineapple', 'biryani and elaichi' and 'avocado and chocolate'. Alongside these three pictures, the story board also had an image of a man wearing mask on the chin. Sharing the post, Mumbai police wrote, "Pizza and pineapple may still work, but masks on chin is definitely an unsafe combination."

The funny post garnered more than 6k likes in just a few hours and has left the netizens in splits. The impressed people on Instagram replied back to the post and applauded Mumbai Police for such a 'cool' post.

"What Creativity!!!," said one, while another user wrote, "The combination and the creativity...Mumbai police got no chills," wrote a user

Here're some of the funniest comments on the post; take a look: