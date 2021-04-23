As the second wave of Coronavirus spreads across the country, authorities and governments are urging people to mask up and stay home. However, the urge to go out and celebrate can be quite tempting at times, especially on special occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries. When Mumbai resident Samita Patil rang in her birthday on 22nd April 2021, her friends promptly asked her for a party. However, she refused with some friendly words of advice, which won her praise from none other than Mumbai police itself! Take a look at the tweet here:

Shared on Twitter by user @samysays, the post has received over 1.8k likes and counting. She narrated the series of events starting with her birthday when her friends were requesting her to party with them on her birthday. "Lockdown ahe so stay at home and be safe," she requested them on a private WhatsApp conversation. She then shared the screengrab of this conversation with Mumbai Police, who were impressed with her dedication towards preventing Covid-19 from further spreading. They wrote to her on a personal message, requesting her to share her contact details and address. "Our local police would like to speak with you as a mark of appreciation to your responsible behaviour," they wrote.

They further sent over a delicious chocolate truffle cake to the user's residence with the words 'Responsible Citizen' mentioned on top. "Just a small token of our appreciation for you being a responsible citizen & staying home on your special day. Your 'safe' celebration today will surely help the city bring in a 'happy' tomorrow. We wish you a happy birthday once again," they wrote in their tweet replying to the user's post. Take a look:

Mumbai Police's quirky and relatable posts have won over social media several times in the past as well. Their friendly words of advice come in a language that resonates with thousands of users all over social media. Mumbai Police's social media team has even won praise from business tycoon Anand Mahindra. Take a look at some of their tweets:

