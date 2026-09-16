Indians have a knack for giving just about any dish a desi twist. Whether it's a fruit, a vegetable or something that has travelled all the way from another corner of the world, we love experimenting with it, adding our spices and flavours, and making it our own.





That's how we ended up with creations like Indo-Chinese cuisine in the first place. So, when someone from outside India comes across these desi versions of dishes they may be familiar with, a little surprise is only natural. And that's exactly what happened with Kseniia, a Russian woman married to an Indian man, Uddeshya. For the first time in her life, Kseniia tried ‘banana ki sabzi,' and her reaction to the spicy preparation is sure to leave you smiling.

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The video showed the text, “POV: You're Russian, married to an Indian and discover Indians make banana spicy.”





The Instagram reel perfectly captured her reaction to the unusual meal. “I think this can happen only in India. We had bananas for dinner made by my mother-in-law,” she said.





But it wasn't simply the idea of having banana as a savoury dish that caught her off guard — the spice level took her by surprise too. “My mouth is literally burning,” Kseniia added, clearly baffled by the experience.





Sharing just how unexpected it was for her, she said, “Like I have never thought in my life that I would eat banana as a dinner and that would be spicy.”





For the caption, Kseniia stated, “First time trying banana ki sabzi and this was definitely NOT the banana I was expecting,” with a laughing emoji.

Social media users have reacted in the comment section.

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“You are pretty, and also the best part of your content is that you share everything which you feel different, Nice,” a comment read.





Someone asked her, “Did you like it? Would you try it again if it's not so spicy?”





A user mentioned, “Banana fry subzi tastes yum yum”





Another comment read, “Raw banana fry yum”





Have you ever had banana ki sabzi at home, or is this one desi twist that you're yet to try?