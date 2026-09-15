Every year during Ganeshotsav, devotees set up beautiful and creative Lord Ganesha idols that are massive and unique. This year, several such idols can be seen, especially in various parts of Maharashtra. One such idol going viral on social media is crafted out of pani puris.





The operators of 'Ganesh Bhel' on FC Road, Pune, have created a stunning 13-foot-tall idol of Lord Ganesha using 21,000 pani puris.





Crafted over two months by Rupesh and Dinesh Gudmevar, this unique idol is being looked after by artisans stationed around the clock to ensure its safety and maintenance.

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The idol is also eco-friendly. After the celebrations end, these 21,000 puris will be used to produce organic fertiliser instead of being immersed in water.

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Food is not the only ingredient being used to craft fascinating Ganesh idols. In Kolathur, Chennai, a massive Ganesh idol was displayed using 12,ooo white conches.





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Perhaps the most expensive Ganesha statue yet is the one crafted using 24-carat gold and 3.84 lakh American diamonds.





Gold is being used not just to make Ganesha idols, but also to prepare the most favourite sweet of the festivities - modak. Sagar Sweets, located at Vidya Vikas Circle in Nashik, has unveiled a lavish 'Golden Modak', priced at a whopping Rs 27,000 per kilogram. The sweet, coated with edible gold, has gone viral on social media.





From Golden Modaks to Pani-Puri Bappa, food remains an integral part of Ganeshotsav.





(with inputs from Suraj Kasbe)