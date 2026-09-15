Matcha has come a long way in India. What was once an unfamiliar green drink that many associated with a grassy taste has now become a familiar drink on cafe menus, social media feeds and even on our kitchen counters. From iced matcha lattes to fruit-infused versions, the Japanese green tea has found a growing audience among Indians, particularly the younger consumers.





The latest Google Search trends for the past year, covering data up to the end of August 2026, found a shift and growth in matcha searches.





Searches for "how to make matcha" in India surged 1300% over the past year, signalling that the trend is moving beyond cafes as people look to recreate their favourite matcha drinks at home.

Google also highlights growing interest in two other trendy beverages: ube and hojicha.

Matcha Moves From Cafe Menus To Home Kitchens

Matcha's growing popularity is no longer limited to ordering a latte at a cafe. Search interest suggests that people are now keen to understand how to prepare it themselves.





Along with the sharp rise in searches for "how to make matcha", queries for "matcha whisk" and "matcha bowl" became breakout searches in August 2026. This points to a growing interest in the tools and techniques used to prepare matcha traditionally.

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Health Benefits Of Matcha

The drink's perceived health benefits are also driving curiosity. Searches for "matcha health" rose 1000%, while "matcha protein" recorded a 2500% increase over the past year.

Matcha vs Coffee

Caffeine is another area people are researching. Searches for "does matcha have caffeine" rose 70%, while "matcha vs coffee" reached breakout status as consumers compared the two popular caffeinated beverages.





Also Read:Assam 1st In India To Commercially Produce Matcha Tea, Sold For Rs 3,000 A Kg

Mango, Strawberry Matcha

Matcha has also become a canvas for experimentation, with seasonal flavours finding their way into Indian cafe menus and home recipes. During summer, searches for "mango matcha" rose 200%, while "strawberry matcha" saw a 400% increase. With the arrival of the monsoon, "dirty matcha" and "coconut matcha" emerged as breakout search trends.

Delhi, Goa, Chandigarh Want Matcha

The matcha trend is also reflected in searches for places to try the drink. Delhi, Goa and Chandigarh were among the top locations in India searching for "matcha near me".

Matcha Trends Beyond Food

Over the past year, "matcha shoes" and "matcha enzyme scrub" emerged as breakout queries. In August 2026, searches for products including "matcha candle", "matcha face wash" and "matcha perfume" also recorded surges.





Also Read:Move Over Matcha: The Purple Yam Beverage Is Taking Over Cafés and Social Media

Ube And Hojicha Are Having Their Moment

Matcha isn't the only flavour gaining attention. Google Search data also points to growing curiosity around ube and hojicha.

Telangana Loves Ube

Ube, the naturally purple-fleshed yam popular in Filipino cuisine, saw search interest in India steadily increase over the past year before reaching an all-time high in August 2026.





The ingredient is also making its way into experimental drink combinations. Searches for "ube matcha" and "ube coconut" became breakout queries, while interest in "ube latte" and "ube cafe" also grew.





Telangana recorded the highest search interest for ube in India, according to the data.

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"What Is Hojicha?"

Hojicha, meanwhile, is attracting attention for an entirely different flavour profile. This Japanese green tea is roasted, giving it a deeper, nuttier and less grassy character than matcha.





Search interest for hojicha reached an all-time high in March 2026. By August, queries including "what is hojicha" and "hojicha latte" saw a breakout surge, suggesting that consumers are still discovering the tea and looking for ways to try it.





The growing curiosity is also prompting comparisons, with "hojicha vs matcha" emerging as a breakout search.

Photo Credit: Pexels

While India may never stop loving its chai and filter coffee, consumers are curious about trendy global beverages - be it learning about them, finding the best cafes, or even at-home recipes.