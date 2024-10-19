Kareena Kapoor is a known food lover and frequently shares foodie posts. The actress doesn't shy away from carbs and often talks about her love for parathas. In her latest Instagram entry, Kareena emphasised that butter is a must-have at breakfast. Don't believe it? Head to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a picture featuring two plates – one featuring some crumbs, suggesting a finished meal, and another with a half-eaten croissant. There is also a small bowl of butter. Also, a tiny baby arm is visible, likely of one of her sons, Taimur Ali Khan or Jehangir Ali Khan. Sharing her food wisdom, Kareena captioned the post, “Nashta mein butter hona bahut zaroori hai [It is very important to have butter in breakfast],” with red and white heart emojis.





Also Read:Jenna Fischer Had "The Meal Of A Lifetime" At Chef Vikas Khanna's New York Restaurant

This is not the first time Kareena Kapoor has given a sneak peek into her culinary adventures with her kids. Earlier, the actress made an honest confession relatable to many moms. In her Instagram stories, she talked about eating her kids' leftovers. The picture featured partially eaten meals, including a pancake, bowls of sliced strawberries and what appears to be cream. At the bottom of the photo, the actress mentioned her role as a doting mother. She wrote, "I am the mother who eats her kids' leftovers," followed by three emojis depicting a monkey, pervy eyes and a red heart. Click here to check the full story.





Before that, Kareena Kapoor shared glimpses of how her sons prepared a scrumptious cake for her on Mother's Day 2024. The carousel post melted our hearts. In the pictures, the mother-son trio was seen undergoing the steps of baking the gooey chocolate cake. While one snap showed the egg whites being poured into a bowl, another glimpse in the carousel featured the doting mommy and her younger baby boy Jeh's hands as they mixed the ingredients. Another cute photo showed Tim's cheek covered with flour. Finally, showing the result, she showed how the cake was irresistible to her kids. She captioned the carousel, “Guess who ate all my Mother's Day cake?” Click here to read the entire story.





Do you also include butter in your breakfast?