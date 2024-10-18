Chef Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant, Bungalow, has been making a lot of headlines. Apart from winning critical acclaim, it has also attracted celebrities from India, the USA and beyond. Among the latest names on the star-studded guest list is American actress Jenna Fischer, who is best known for her role as Pam Beesly in the popular sitcom, The Office. Jenna took to Instagram to praise her experience dining at Chef Khanna's restaurant and penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, "We had the meal of a lifetime thanks to Chef Vikas Khanna at Bungalow in NYC. From the moment you step off the street, you are transported. The dining room is magical and the food is like nothing I've ever tasted before. Everything was divine."

She specifically recommended the Yogurt Kabab and Spice Roasted Pineapple (which takes two days to make)." She was also wowed by the Chef's efforts towards curating the meal. She added, "This dining experience was filled with so much love and care thanks to Chef Khanna who clearly puts his whole heart into every detail. Thank you for a wonderful celebration. I can't wait to go back!"







Chef Vikas Khanna also posted about Jenna's visit on his Instagram stories. He shared a photo in which he is seen placing a flower in her hair to welcome her to his restaurant. He captioned it, "Putting the marigold in the hair of goddess Jenna Fischer." He further revealed that The Office was his and his sister's "favourite timepass at hospitals". Chef's sister, Radhika Khanna, died in 2022 after battling lupus for many years. Jenna recently made public that she had undergone treatment for breast cancer and is now cancer-free. Chef Khanna also mentioned that "So many times the nurses joined us in laughing and forgetting our pain. Cooking for Jenna felt like life was completed in a full circle. So much love and respect for you. Forever."

