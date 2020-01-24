Kareena Kapoor Khan's Night Shoot Was Full Of Some Sinful Chocolatey Indulgences

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen bingeing on some delicious chocolate cakes in her new post.

Highlights Kareena Kapoor Khan let her hair down in this new video

The actress was seen indulging in some delicious chocolate dishes

Her night schedule ended, and she and her crew indulged and how

Celebrities are under the lens 24 by 7. There isn't a moment that their lives aren't in the limelight as wherever they go, they are followed by fans and the paparazzi. Their rigorous diets and busy schedules seldom allow room for guilty indulgences and cheat meals. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan changed that in a new video that surfaced on social media. Her manager, Naina Sawhney, shared a video of the actress and her entire crew just letting their hair down and bingeing on some delicious food after a hectic night schedule. The food they had looked sinfully good, take a look here:





The entire crew could be seen indulging in some decadent chocolate cakes or brownies with layers of chocolatey goodness. The remains of the cakes could be seen in Naina's post, with different toppings on each cake or brownie. There was one cake with chopped fruits and nuts, another with chocolate shavings, and yet another cake topped with crunchy rolled oats. Every cake looked better than the other. Kareena Kapoor and her crew could be seen enjoying the cakes in the video, wherein Kareena proclaimed, "We're not stuffed at all!"





Kareena Kapoor Khan's manager Naina Sawhney celebrated her birthday the same day. She and the rest of Kareena's team had ordered a delicious looking creamy butterscotch cake earlier in the day too. Check it out:





It's always wonderful to see celebrities letting their hair down and just indulging in some guilty treats once in a while. Here's hoping Kareena Kapoor Khan and her team shoot more such night schedules, accompanied by some wonderful food!







