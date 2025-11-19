Egg is one of the most versatile ingredients ever. From coating to baking, from snacks to curries, from sweet to savoury... eggs can be used in a wide variety of dishes and for a wide range of purposes in the kitchen. Among the different ways of cooking eggs, have you ever come across "Ande mein Anda"? This translates to egg inside (another) egg. Actress Nauheed Cyrusi recently took to Instagram to share her first attempt at making this treat. She is known for sharing fun food hacks and delicious recipes, so this video naturally attracted the interest of many people online.





To prepare this dish, Nauheed decided to use a tadka kadhai (a small pan used for tempering spices, which resembles a bowl with a long handle attached to it). She brushed it with a little oil and placed a boiled egg in the middle of it. She then breaks a raw egg on top, allowing the white and yolk to spread all around. She admits that she realised too late that she should have scrambled the egg first and then added it to the pan. Nevertheless, she proceeds with her culinary experiment.





Also Read: 6 Egg Recipes That Left Internet Abuzz

She tops the eggs with chopped white onion and coriander leaves. She seasons them with salt, pepper, chaat masala, and red chilli powder. Nauheed then adds a third egg to the pan, saying that she needs it to keep up her protein intake. She forgets to scramble this one, too.





Nauheed Cyrusi covers the tadka pan to allow the eggs to cook. Once done, she flips the vessel onto a plate, and the eggs come out in the form of a bowl-like shape. She cuts into the layers and then takes a bite. Her first impression was one of "confusion," she said, because "there were so many textures." After that, she had an expression of delight as all the flavours started to come together.





In the caption, she revealed what she felt she should have done differently: "Fry the boiled egg, scramble the egg and add green mirchi [chilli] also!" Watch the complete viral video below:







Also Read: 5 Egg Recipes You Can Make Quickly In Microwave





In the comments, many Instagram users seemed curious to try making and tasting this egg dish. Some shared suggestions to improve and modify the recipe. Read some of the reactions below:





"Very interesting way of using eggs!"





"BTW, if the egg is soft-boiled boiled then the yolk would run when cut open, that would be yummm."





"I will try it too."





"Tip: Let the tadka bowl pan heat aaaachese [properly]. It won't stick to the surface then."





"Boiled eggs ko small pieces mein cut krke dalte to bhi mast rehta." ["Adding chopped boiled eggs would have also been great."]





"Eggactly what I needed to end my daily confusion of how to eat my eggs."





"It's like eating scrambled eggs with omelette - egg overload!"





This is not the first time Nauheed Cyrusi has shared a fun egg recipe. She once posted a video about cooking eggs with wafers (potato chips), and it got many foodies talking. Read more about the viral recipe here.



