The internet often comes up with viral kitchen hacks that promise to make our lives easier. While some of these unusual tips work well, others leave us scratching our heads. Recently, actress Nauheed Cyrusi shared her simple hack for peeling garlic in seconds, and we are impressed. She shared a video of herself explaining the trick to her followers on Instagram. The text on the clip read, "The internet taught me this hack and happy to report it is freaking amazing." The video begins with Nauheed trying to peel the garlic with the help of a knife. However, she mentions that doing it this way "takes so much time." To make it an easier process, she pops the garlic in the microwave and asks to wait for approximately 30 seconds. "If you hear a sound before 30 seconds, remove the garlic from there," she says.

The heat softens the garlic's skin, making it super easy to peel off. Nauheed adds, "It's going to be hot, so take care and you will see how easily this is going to peel off. Voila!!!" In the caption, she wrote, "You're welcome!"

Earlier, Nauheed Cyrusi shared a video on Instagram demonstrating how to differentiate between ripe and sweet pineapples. Standing next to a street-side vendor selling a truckload of pineapples, she shared that all you have to do is pull the crown, also known as the spiky, leafy part, on top of the fruit. If the leaf does not come off easily, it means they are ripe. But if it detaches from the pineapple in one simple pull, be assured that the fruit is sweet.

To confirm her speculations, the vendor cut the pineapple in front of Nauheed and served it to her. After taking a bite, she says, “This has to be the sweetest pineapple I have ever had.” The actress concludes the video, saying, “Try this hack the next time you are going to buy a pineapple.”

Try Nauheed Cyrusi's kitchen hacks at home and tell us how you liked them in the comments section below.