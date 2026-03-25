Nauheed Cyrusi embraces her inner foodie with unapologetic enthusiasm. Whether it is exploring global cuisines or enjoying simple meals at home, the actress often shares glimpses of her culinary indulgences on social media. This time, she gave fans a peek into her breakfast routine. The star savoured a classic Irani spread featuring naan, mint and paneer.





In a video shared on Instagram, Nauheed was seen sitting at a dining table with her mother. She described her meal as a "typical Irani breakfast". While assembling it, she added, "Take a naan and put lots of mint on it...a lot. Then, put some paneer and enjoy."





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In the comments section, the actress further explained that she used boiled paneer in her breakfast. "Once cool, submerge it in salty water and leave it in the fridge...You can sprinkle salt if you'd like on it, BTW," Nauheed wrote.

Earlier, Nauheed Cyrusi shared her recipe for a "protein-packed" homemade chocolate dessert. First, she added 4 cold boiled eggs and 3-5 spoons of cocoa powder to a blender. Next, the actress poured half a cup of milk into the mix, followed by one tablespoon of vanilla extract. Nauheed also added honey for extra sweetness and blended it into a thick paste. Finally, it was time to keep it in the fridge to set. The result was a rich, mousse-like treat that's as delicious as it is guilt-free. Read the full story here.





Also Read: Nauheed Cyrusi Shares Her Tried-And-Tested Recipe To Make Fudgy Brownies At Home





Before that, Nauheed Cyrusi shared a cool hack to toast an entire loaf of bread at once. She used a basic grill rack, which is usually meant for things like chicken, paneer, or salmon. The actress popped the bread slices into the oven's rack slots, and that's it. The result was perfectly toasted slices for all. Here is the full story.





What is next in Nauheed Cyrusi's foodie diaries? We can not wait to find out.