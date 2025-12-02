When you need something to instantly uplift your mood, a fudgy brownie rarely disappoints. When made well, it is sweet, soft and dense in the best way! However, getting its texture right is not always easy. However, you don't need to know any complex baking techniques to make this dessert at home. Actress Nauheed Cyrusi recently shared her tried-and-tested recipe for the "best" fudgy brownies. She uses basic ingredients and simple steps to achieve what she promises is a lip-smacking result.





How To Make Fudgy Brownies At Home - Recipe By Nauheed Cyrusi

Ingredients:

227 gms of chocolate

100-150 grams of butter

1.5 cups sugar (1 cup white, 1/2 cup brown)

2 eggs

2 tbsp vanilla essence

3/4 cup flour

1/4 cup cocoa

Pinch of salt

Method:

Keep all the ingredients ready in the right proportions. Sieve the flour, cocoa powder and salt together into a bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk the butter with the two types of sugar. Add the vanilla essence and eggs to the same mixture. Whisk again. Melt the chocolate well before pouring it into this prepared base. Whisk well. Gently fold the dry ingredients into this mixture. Add very little milk only if you feel the consistency is too dry. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees C. Transfer the brownie mixture to a baking tin. Bake it at the same temperature for around 30 minutes.

Once ready, allow the brownies to cool before cutting them into chunks and enjoying them!







