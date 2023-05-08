Is it even summer if we haven't had mangoes? We think not. Mango literally rules the summer season. When the mercury rises, the joy of eating juicy mangoes helps us survive the scorching heat. Biting into a perfectly ripe mango and letting the juice drip down to your elbow is an amazing feeling. We definitely never regret the mess of eating mangoes. Agree, right? Another best thing about this fruit is that there is a variety for everyone. Those who like it a bit tangy and juicy can go for the langda, while the dasheri pleases the ones with a sweet tooth. If you haven't yet relished mangoes this season, Navya Naveli Nanda's latest Instagram Story will help you grab some. The entrepreneur posted a drool-worthy picture featuring a basket full of delicious-looking mangoes. Take a look:

Now, if you have already stocked up on mangoes and are thinking of ways to make something exciting with them, here are five desi mango recipes you should try.

1. Aam Shrikhand With Mango Salad

When shrikhand meets the king of fruits, it leads to something heavenly. This sweet delight has the flavors of mangoes, yogurt, saffron, cream, and cardamom. So, don't think much and treat your loved ones to a bowl of this. Recipe inside.

2. Mango Lassi Ice Cream

If you are craving something juicy, tangy, and refreshing, then we can't recommend anything better than this mango lassi ice cream. It is easy to make and requires just a few ingredients. Click here for the recipe.

3. Raw Mango Rasam

Raw mangoes offer tanginess like no other fruit. In this recipe from Karnataka, the fruit has been used as an alternative to tamarind. The rasam goes great with steamed rice and can be prepared without much hassle. Recipe here.

4. Mango Kulfi

When the mango season is here, you must enjoy the fruit in every way possible. Having a mango kulfi is the perfect way to beat the heat and please your soul at the same time. Follow the recipe here to make it.

5. Mango Kadhi

Made with raw mango, red chilies, coconut milk, and yogurt, this gravy is perfect for your Sunday dinner. Pair it with rice or some fresh chapatis to relish its taste. Check out the recipe here.





Try out these delicious recipes and let us know which one was your favorite in the comments below.