Travelling to a new city means exploring the deep-rooted culture of the region. And for foodies like us, any vacation is incomplete without trying out the local cuisine. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda travels in the same spirit. On her recent visit to Japan, she was spotted trying out the local foods in a Bento box - the traditional Japanese lunch box containing a variety of street-style foods. And on her current trip to Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, she is exploring the street food of the city, pictures of which she posted on Instagram and captioned "Bhopal...".





Navya Naveli Nanda posted a carousel post on her Instagram, featuring various snippets of her Bhopal diaries. She seemed to have visited the famous Chowk Bazaar in Bhopal, which is famous for its street foods.

Take a look:

She visited some street shops offering a range of delicacies like samosa, flaky patty, chaats and other such indulgent foods. Navya even posted a picture of her paper plate with treats that she had there. It included ram ladoo and other local delights accompanied by green chillies.





Navya Naveli Nanda enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, and her fans were overjoyed to see her wandering the streets of Bhopal and trying out the street foods.





Some of the comments read: "You're torturing us with chaat pics", "Wow, the colours, street food and vibe itself are so appealing. Wish I was there" and "You're making me hungry!"





Some people gave away the location of Navya Naveli Nanda's foodie outing in Bhopal: "Seems like you're in the famous Chowk Bazaar", "Have fun and enjoy Chowk".





And some suggestions came her way: "Have dahi bhalle at Joshiji Dukan at Sarafa Bazaar and go to Om Namkin near Chappan Dukan."





Are you also curious to try out some delicious foods from Madhya Pradesh? Check out this list of specially-curated recipes by us.