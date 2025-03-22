From the crispiest dosa to the juiciest biryani, food lovers across India have spoken. The NDTV Food Awards 2025 brought together the best of India's culinary world for a night dedicated to great food and innovation. A landmark event in the industry, this celebration put the spotlight on the chefs, restaurants, and food creators shaping the way we eat. From timeless classics to fresh ideas, the awards recognised those redefining India's ever-evolving food scene.

Held at JW Marriott Goa, the event gathered food lovers, top chefs, and industry experts to honour India's rich and diverse culinary landscape. Whether it was fine dining, casual cafes, or sustainable food ventures, every corner of the food world was represented. But what set this year apart was the introduction of the Readers' Choice Awards - categories open to public voting. These awards celebrated the country's most-loved dishes, along with a special nod to digital food creators. The categories included Best Restaurant for Biryani, Best Restaurant for Momo, Best Restaurant for Dosa, Best Restaurant for Butter Chicken, Best Restaurant for Pizza, and Best Food Content Creator.

Here are some of the standout winners of the NDTV Food Readers' Choice Awards:

1. Best Restaurant for Biryani

Winner: Varq, Taj Mahal New Delhi

2. Best Restaurant for Momo

Winner: Hot Pot Restaurant, Guwahati

3. Best Restaurant for Dosa

Winner: Cafe Madras, Mumbai

4. Best Restaurant for Butter Chicken

Winner: Chicken Inn, Gurugram



5. Best Restaurant for Pizza

Winner: Queen Margherita's Pizzeria, Mumbai

6. Best Food Content Creator

Winner: Guntas Sethi