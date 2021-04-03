It seems Masaba Gupta is on a roll. After conquering the OTT world with the series 'Masaba Masaba', she modeled for designer Sabyasachi Mukherji's 2021 collection. While fans were wowed by Masaba's body transformation, the designer always attributed it to healthy eating and exercise. Now, we got a sneak peek into her routine when she shared an image of a salad bowl that was loaded with healthy greens. Along with the photo, she wrote, "Kale, spinach and fig today."

Masaba, daughter of actor Neena Gupta and cricketer Viv Richards, has always been vocal about her struggle with Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD). She has also been forthcoming about her conscious decision to give up sugar, dairy, and fried food for healthier options.

The designer frequently shares details of her meals, inspiring the Insta-fam to make the right food choices. A few weeks ago, Masaba uploaded a picture of her early dinner and wrote, "Simplify your food to simplify your life. Eat before sunset to simplify it further. Kaddu soup - Gajar/Tendli/Beans - Jowar Roti."

Many of her followers were mighty impressed with Masaba's dedication and consistency. The designer, who has always been an advocate for self-love, is also often applauded by fans for breaking stereotypes.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "You inspire so many of us." Others left heart emojis.