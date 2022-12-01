The month of November is far more than just warm drinks, cool weather, and Thanksgiving for actress Neha Sharma. After all, she celebrates her birthday this month. Overwhelmed with all the good moments she spent recently, Neha has shared a delightful post on Instagram. It's basically a photo dump that featured some stunning moments from Neha's gala affair. Well, it doesn't end here. The carousel post also showed glimpses of some of her gastronomic adventures from this month.





The first food snap included a healthy and delicious-looking cereal bowl. Perfect for a wholesome breakfast, the bowl is loaded with what appeared to be a gorgeous red-coloured fruit pudding. It's topped with sliced bananas, almonds, granola and nuts. The picture not only sent us drooling but also gave us some healthy eating goals. The immediate next slide showcased a drool-worthy slice of cake topped with blueberries and cream. The third food picture consisted of colourful cakesicles. The sweet treats were decorated with tiny edible balls and were accompanied by chunks of strawberries. “November you were so lovely,” Neha wrote. She also added the hashtag ‘Grateful.'





Neha Sharma enjoyed the month to the fullest and we aren't even exaggerating this. Look at her sipping on a refreshing drink topped with mint leaves and crushed ice.





Take a look at some pictures from Neha Sharma's birthday celebration. She shared a post that also featured yummy cakes. In the first picture, Neha can be seen offering a slice of cake to her friends standing close by. The massive dessert is drizzled with a lot of cream and chunks of chocolate. Oh, wait, there is another chocolate cake. Neha wrote, “Thank you for all the wishes and love..forever grateful.”

For Neha Sharma, the birthday celebrations were all about lovely cakes. As you can see in the video, the dessert was garnished with refreshing slices of orange, and blueberries along with other toppings.

Neha Sharma, you made us hungry.