A wedding that captured attention across India, billionaire heiress Netra Mantena tied the knot with tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju on November 23. Netra is the daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, an Orlando-based billionaire and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals. Vamsi is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Superorder, a New York–based restaurant-tech company. The lavish wedding festivities took place across stunning palaces in the royal city of Udaipur, Rajasthan, with the main ceremony held at the breathtaking Jagmandir Island Palace near Lake Pichola.





While the décor and celebrity-studded guest list were spectacular, what stood out for foodies was the ornate wedding cake. The custom-made cake was crafted to delicious perfection by Paris-based luxury cake designer and pastry chef Bastien Blanc-Tailleu. He is known for preparing opulent confections for high-profile clients, and needless to mention, the culinary talent was chosen to bring his signature artistry to Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's grand celebration.





Also Read: 6 Bollywood Weddings That Took Place In Rajasthan's Most Stunning Royal Palaces

Sharing a video of the exceptional confectionery on Instagram, Bastien Blanc-Tailleu wrote, “Yesterday in the city palace of Udaipur, we celebrated the wedding of Netra and Vamsi… with a cake inspired by the Rajasthan architecture and emblematic animals from India. What a night.”

The towering cake, bathed in a brilliant and soft shade of white, was inspired by the Rajasthan architecture. It captured the grandeur of palaces and forts, as if paying an ode to the land of the maharajas. The cake was replete with identical representations of domes, jharokas and chhatris, beautifully infused with intricate carvings. Emblematic animals key to the desert region, including elephants, tigers and peacocks, adorned the multi-tiered wonder, without deviating from the monochrome colour palette.





Also Read:This Stunning Series Of City-Inspired Cakes Is Taking Social Media By Storm





At its base were a series of stair impressions, reminiscent of a palace entryway. Multiple flower and leaf patterns adorned several parts of the cake, offering an extra dose of regalness to the overall delectable. Edible silver balls were seen at various spots on the cake, hinting at the absolute attention to detail. Truth be told, the cake looked just too good even to take a bite.