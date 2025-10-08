Imagine a wedding cake that doesn't just reflect your tastes in flavour or colour, but also captures the spirit of a place you love. Currently, a series of wedding cake designs is taking social media by storm, because they reflect the spirit of cities around the world in the form of tiered, sculptural confections. They have been created by April's Baker, a luxury cake business run by sisters Roxy and Corinne Mankoo in London. The cake studio has already turned eight cities into edible (or at least edible-looking) works of art: Athens, London, Kyoto, New York, Marrakesh, Rio de Janeiro, Paris and Jingdezhen.





Also Read: "Can't Convince Me To Eat..." - Foodies React To Viral SeaWorld-Themed Cake





What makes this project more than just "cake art" is how each design is tied to the city's architecture, history, symbols, etc., as well as to the sisters' own lives. As per a report in People, Athens was the first city they tackled, drawing on their Greek heritage. The multi-tiered cake features ivory piping to echo classical columns, edible seashells, and sculpted busts. For Kyoto, the palette softens: pastel pinks, cherry blossoms, and roof-tile motifs reference Japanese design. Paris is romantic: red frosting, cupid motifs, and an air of elegance. The Rio de Janeiro cake bursts with carnival energy, featuring yellow and blue festive piping.

The New York City cake, which has also received a lot of attention online, is entirely silver. It is piped in an Art Deco style that evokes the skyline and a shiny metropolis. Take a look at its viral video below, which has clocked millions of views online:







Also Read: Food Vlogger's Dumpling Cake Leaves Internet Impressed





Here's how Instagram users reacted to the viral reel in the comments section:





"For a concrete jungle, you really made grey look fabulous."





"This series of cakes is so cool."





"Love that, no matter how simple it is, you know how to capture the vibe. I'm sure the inspiration was metal skyscrapers, but the bottom tier reminds me of black and white photos of Grand Central, where I work."





"I thought it was concrete at first... but the cake is lovely!!"





"I actually guessed New York before reading the caption! That's when you know you nailed the aesthetic."





"Some people might say grey wedding cakes look bland, but this is so absolutely beautiful and elegant."





"You should put two little rats on the top."





"I'd love to see San Francisco, CA and/or Dublin, Ireland."

For couples dreaming of destination weddings or who feel emotionally connected to a city, these cake designs offer something beyond decoration. Moreover, these designs show that a wedding cake can be truly cinematographic.