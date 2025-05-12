Do you know about the tradition of preserving the wedding cake? According to legend, couples who eat their preserved wedding cake on their first anniversary are blessed with a happy marriage. Recently, an Instagram video went viral in which a couple shared their experience of eating this "frozen" cake. The wife explained that she wrapped everything well to preserve the cake and was quite excited to eat it after a complete year of their marriage. The husband, however, looked sceptical and sniffed the cake before eating it. His lack of awareness around the whole preparation sparked a range of comments from viewers online.
"No bad luck for us," the wife wrote in the caption. The video has clocked 2.8 million views online.
Watch the video below:
Many couples enjoy this wedding cake tradition. Take a look at the comments section:
Seeing the husband's reaction, a viewer wrote, "Omg Jason's reactions. Literally the most guy thing ever."
Joking at the fact that the couple ate something a year old, another asked, "Are u guys still alive?"
Appreciating the tradition, a user added, "Omg this is so fun! You had a great idea." Another chimed in, "It's such a funny tradition, but I love love love it! I recommend to every couple."
Seeing the couple's reaction after cutting into the cake, a viewer commented, "It's funfetti?! Omg the genuine shock. Now I'm wondering if the baker just did the top like that as a fun anniversary surprise."
What do you think of this tradition? Wondering how to preserve a cake for a year to eat it a year later? Click here to learn in detail.
