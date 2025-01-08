Mumbai's culinary scene is buzzing with fresh energy as restaurants across the city roll out their new menus to kick off 2025. From seasonal ingredients that celebrate winter's bounty to creative reinterpretations of regional and global flavours, there's something for every palate. Whether you're a devoted foodie seeking the latest gourmet innovations or simply looking to indulge in wholesome dishes, these menus promise to delight and surprise. January and February bring the perfect opportunity to explore Mumbai's ever-evolving food landscape. So mark your calendars, grab your appetite, and dive into the city's most exciting dining experiences!

Here Are Some New Menus In Mumbai Restaurants You Must Try In January-February 2025:

Nksha, Churchgate

Nksha, the exquisite North Indian restaurant near Marine Drive, has a Winter Special Menu you cannot afford to miss out on. The new dishes celebrate the comforting flavours of the season while highlighting the warmth and richness of winter produce across North India. We had the chance to taste the new menu and savour numerous delicacies meticulously prepared by Nksha's team helmed by Chef Vikram Arora. We started our meal with soul-soothing bowls of Paya. We thoroughly enjoyed the textured treat that was the Surti Ponkh Kachori Chaat, crafted with seasonal ingredients from Gujarat. We also relished every bite of the Awadhi Arbi Ke Kebab and the Tandoori Himalayan Trout. For the main course, we feasted on Old Monk Mutton Curry, Sarso Da Saag and Makki Di Roti, Hara Cholliya Ka Nimona and Bhuna Desi Chicken. We scooped up the gravies with lip-smacking Green Garlic Paratha and Delhi-style Butter Naan. We ended our memorable meal with a delightful Gajar Ka Halwa Naan Khatai Tart and Special Petit Fours. To complement the food, Nksha has also introduced a few Winter Cocktails including Star Anise Martini, Floral Picante and Nksha Gin Fizz. Go and taste these seasonal specials soon!

What: Winter Special Menu at Nksha

Where: 1A/1B Rehmat Manzil Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate, Mumbai

When: Available till 31st January 2025

Ummrao, Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport

Curated by Master Chef Siddique, the new menu at Ummrao at Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport pays homage to rich traditions associated with Awadhi cuisine. It features carefully designed Set Dinner Menus including Jain and Gluten-free options. The Vegetarian Set Menu begins with soup and starters. The main course features the indulgent Subz Shah Jahani, and the creamy Dal Sultani, paired with fragrant Subz Goli Biryani. The Non-Vegetarian Set menu includes mouthwatering appetisers like Mahi Gulnaar Tikka and Murgh Barra Kebab. The main course offers classics such as Murgh Bemisaal and the aromatic Lucknowi Murgh Biryani. Both menus conclude with Mishtaan-e-Ummrao, a curated selection of royal desserts like Shahi Tukda and Kesar Phirni. Similarly, the Jain and Gluten-Free set menu offers a diverse and scrumptious range of delicacies that are sure to impress.

What: New Set Menus at Ummrao, Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport

Where: CTS 215, Andheri - Kurla Road, Opposite Carnival Cinemas, Andheri East, Mumbai

The Bombay Canteen, Lower Parel

The Bombay Canteen's new seasonal menu pays homage to the vibrant flavours of winter, bringing every ingredient to life with Executive Chef Hussain Shahzad's signature flair. The menu showcases local and indigenous produce while embracing India's seasonal eating traditions. Expect hearty delicacies like the Purple Yam Tikki Chaat, 'Surti Khawsa' Maggi, Clam Kalaki, Pork Birria Taco, Bone Marrow Shammi Kebab, Smoked Raan Pot Pie, Roasted Turnip Kulcha, Saag Murgh, and Malabar Fish Curry. End your meal with seasonal desserts such as the Dilli Carrot Mawa Cake, Nolen Gur & Sea Salt Tart, and Canteen Shahi Tukda. Some all-time winter favourites have also made a comeback - so don't miss the Smoked Pumpkin Launji, Roasted Hara Chana Salad, Charred Carrots, and Guava Tan-Ta-Tan.

What: Winter menu at The Bombay Canteen

Where: Unit-1, Process House, S.B. Road, Kamala Mills, Near Radio Mirchi Office Lower, Parel, Mumbai







Romano's, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar





Romano's, the award-winning Italian establishment at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, has launched a limited edition Truffle Menu that exudes luxury and indulgence. Chef Alessandro Piso has curated delicacies that offer a combination of authentic Italian flavours and modern reinterpretations of traditional recipes. Feast on delights such as the Truffle Burrata, Truffle Tartare, Pappardelle with Truffle and Wild Mushrooms, Truffle Carbonara, Mushroom and Truffle Risotto, and Risotto Truffle and Lobster. For the main course, guests can enjoy dishes like the Truffle Chicken and Truffle Risotto with Grilled Lamb Chops, and dig into decadent desserts like Truffle Ice Cream and Truffle Honey Panna Cotta.

What: Truffle Menu at Romano's, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

Where: Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, IA Project Road, Navpada, Vile Parle East, Mumbai.

When: 6th January - 31st January, 2025, 6:30 pm - 1:00 am

Bombay Baking Company, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Bombay Baking Company rings in the New Year with a specially curated selection of wholesome meals made from freshly sourced ingredients. Packed with flavour and free of guilt, the menu is thoughtfully designed to allow guests to enjoy a satisfying dining experience while staying aligned with their fitness and dietary goals. Highlights include the timeless BBC Avocado Toast, the nutrient-packed Super Food Bowl, the Heart-Healthy Omelette, the vibrant Green Machine Salad, the well-balanced Vegan Poke Bowl, etc. Alongside their food, guests can sip on freshly squeezed juices which provide an invigorating boost of hydration and essential nutrients.

What: Healthy Bites Menu at Bombay Baking Company, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Where: Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai

The Bluebop Cafe, Khar

Bluebop Cafe has unveiled a new breakfast menu, available only on weekend mornings. There is something for everyone - from classic egg preparations to indulgent waffles and nutritious smoothie bowls. Standout options include the English Breakfast, Truffle Scrambled Eggs, Turkish Eggs, Eggs Akuri, Southern Fried Chicken Waffle, Avocado & Egg Waffle, Avocado & Grilled Chicken sandwich, Liban Crepe, and several others. Bluebop Cafe also has an extensive selection of beverages, including freshly brewed coffees and teas, along with nutritional boost juices like the refreshing Carrot Zing and the Apple Beet Fusion.

What: New Breakfast Menu at The Bluebop Cafe

Where: 318, Linking Road, Khar West, Mumbai

When: Every Friday, Saturday & Sunday, 7:30 am onwards

Thyme & Whisk, Juhu

Thyme & Whisk is known for creating all-vegetarian, soul-nourishing dishes combining innovation, seasonal ingredients, and artistic flair. The latest menu additions are meant to set the tone for a flavorful and vibrant year ahead. Savour treats such as the Umami Miso Soup, Lebanese Fattoush Salad, Edamame Truffle Hummus, Muhammara Falafel Bruschetta, Thai Chilli Basil Paneer, Asparagus Maki Roll, Pickled Veggies Dragon Roll and more. Dimsum lovers can enjoy Sriracha Dimsums and Vegetable & Cheese Dimsums, among others. The new mains include Chilli Garlic Noodles, Spicy Ramen Noodle Bowl, Hobart Rice Bowl, and Thai Chilli Basil Wok. Get your sweet fix through the OTT Matilda Cake or Dubai's Pistachio Kunafa Cake. Pair your bites with an array of exciting drinks and toast to the new year!

What: New Menu at Thyme & Whisk

Where: Across all Thyme & Whisk outlets