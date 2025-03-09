Several acclaimed restaurants in Mumbai have recently released new menus. From modern takes on regional Indian delicacies to inventive global delights, these fresh offerings promise to elevate the city's culinary landscape. Expect carefully sourced ingredients, bold flavour pairings, and reinterpretations of classics, all crafted to surprise and delight discerning food lovers. Whether it's a fine-dining establishment introducing a stellar tasting menu, a beloved cafe experimenting with artisanal ingredients or a popular restaurant showcasing innovative fusion dishes, there's something new to explore at every turn. As Mumbai's chefs push boundaries and reinvent their menus, now is the perfect time to rediscover some of the city's favourite dining spots.

Here Are Some New Menus In Mumbai Restaurants You Must Try In March-April 2025:

1. Ekaa, Fort

Ekaa has unveiled its Tasting Menu 6.0, titled "Awakening." Chef Niyati Rao's 20-course experience is an ode to culinary metamorphosis, designed to ignite the senses through precise techniques and bold flavour combinations. This menu celebrates the inherent beauty of ingredients, showcasing unique elements like Indian Sea Asparagus, aged Narba with seaweed, house-made tofu, grape caramel and much more. Guests can choose from curated wine pairings, presented in hand-crafted ceramic carafes with 375 ml pours. The first pairing is a six-course selection of Indian wines, including handpicked offerings from esteemed wineries in Nashik, Akluj, and Bengaluru. The other pairing is a sophisticated selection of imported wines.





When we visited, we opted for the vegetarian tasting menu and were left amazed by the vibrancy of flavours, textures and colours we got to engage with on our plates. The menu card itself only contains symbols for each course, which lends the experience a delicious air of mystery. While 20 courses may seem a lot, thoughtful portion sizes and a smart sequencing of dishes ensure that the meal doesn't become overwhelming. Unlike Ekaa's previous tasting menu, this one doesn't have a central theme or storyline, which concerned us at first. But after speaking with Chef Niyati, we saw how the absence of it is unexpectedly liberating and allows the team to focus on the ingredients and their possibilities themselves. This is a dining experience you should not miss.

What: New Tasting Menu at Ekaa

Where: Kitab Mahal, 1st Floor, D Sukhadwala Rd, Azad Maidan, Fort, Mumbai.

2. Koishii, The St Regis Mumbai, Lower Parel

Koishii, at The St. Regis Mumbai, is one of the city's trailblazing Nikkei restaurants. It recently unveiled a new menu under the direction of Chefs Lan Thorne and Jesus Caballero. With over 30 years of combined experience, they have expanded Koishii's offerings, blending traditional Nikkei with broader Latin American influences and refined Japanese techniques. While retaining beloved classics, the revamped menu pays homage to the chefs' Peruvian Nikkei roots. We had the chance to visit Koishii and ended up spending a memorable evening tasting many of its new additions. We loved the complex textures of the Tuna & Salmon Crispy Rice and the balanced meatiness of the Ahiru Gyoza. We were initially wary of the sound of the Truffle Edamame Maki - after all, this flavour combo has become too ubiquitous. But Koishii's take on it won us over from the first crisp and flavourful morsel. We were also wowed by the Signature Nigiri Platter, featuring a theatrical selection of exquisite delicacies.





The Ceviche and Tiradito options are not to be missed here, of course. We especially recommend the Ceviche Nikkei, which was a beautifully refreshing combination of Akami and avocado with yuzu. Among the mains, you have to try the Shromi Amazonico - it was one of the best preparations of Chilean Seabass we've had in recent times. Other new savoury dishes from the menu include Robata-grilled specialities, tempura, and main courses like Arroz Con Pollo, Peruvian Chaufa and Garden Katsu Curry. End the meal on a sweet and spicy note with the Rocotto Chocolate Fondant - this decadent dessert has fun hints of heat derived from fiery Peruvian peppers.

What: New Menu at Koishii

Where: The Penthouse Level 37 at The St. Regis, 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, next to Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel.

3. Across, Kala Ghoda

ACROSS, a modernist Himalayan restaurant in Kala Ghoda, has launched a new menu that deepens its exploration of the bounty of the mountains. Through bold new delicacies, Chef Viraf Patel and Prakriti Lama pay homage to Himalayan traditions while embracing contemporary techniques. Must-try dishes include the Mustang Black Dal, Meatless Momo, Aloo Fing Duck, and Timur Crispy Jackfruit, among others. The new cocktails complement the menu's earthy, vibrant flavours, with options such as the herbaceous Roll in the Field (soju, Himalayan gin, arugula), and the refreshing Citrus Sunrise (Himalayan gin with Malta orange and kaffir lime).

What: New Menu At Across

Where: Hari Chambers, 5, 58/64, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai.

4. Journal, Santacruz

Located in Santacruz, Journal recently celebrated its first anniversary with the launch of a revamped menu by Chef Ayush Khandelwal. We had the chance to drop by and taste some of the dishes. We highly recommend the juicy Teriyaki chicken skewers, the nourishing Roasted Pepper and Carrot Hummus and the satisfying Chicken sandwich with Hot Halloumi. There are good options for eggs, salads and other cafe-style classics. The new menu also includes wholesome toasts, indulgent burgers, wood-fired panuozzos, and pizzas with fresh buffalo mozzarella. Journal's coffee program continues to emphasise quality and innovation, featuring beans sourced from Chikmagalur and Ratnagiri. New options include the Rosemary and Raspberry Pour Over and the Sunrise Brew with pineapple juice and jaggery. Among the non-coffee drinks, we especially loved two mocktails: the Malta Mint and the Floral Coco. With its new menu, Journal reinforces its focus on comfort, community, and relaxed dining. Whether you want a quiet space to work from or a cosy nook for a catch-up with friends, this cafe offers an inviting setting.

What: New Menu at Journal

Where: Journal, 396-3, North Ave, Potohar Nagar, Santacruz (West).

5. Silk Road Coffee Company, Versova

Versova's Silk Road Coffee Company is giving mornings a delicious upgrade with the launch of its all-day breakfast menu. Various dishes have been added to the existing menu, designed to pair well with their expertly sourced, small-estate single-origin coffees. Highlights include Halloumi Toast, Mushroom & Spinach Toast, Burrata Shakshuka, three-cheese Mac & Cheese, Avocado & Arugula Salad and Salmon Caesar Salad. Also not to be missed are the breakfast pizzas, topped with coriander pesto or pork chorizo. Among the drinks, keep an eye out for their newly introduced MSP Naturals coffee, sustainably grown in the Shevaroy Hills and prized for its unique flavours.

What: New All-Day Breakfast Menu at Silk Road Coffee Company

Where: 41, Harminder Singh Rd, Aram Nagar Part 1, Aram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai.

6. Neuma, Colaba

In order to celebrate its 100 weeks of operation, Neuma in Colaba has launched a refreshed food and drinks menu. The kitchen, led by Chef Suvir Saran, presents an exquisitely crafted lineup of new dishes. Highlights include the Tuscan Strawberry Gnudi, Truffled Capellini, Paella Classica, Braised Lamb Shank, Burnt Basque Cheesecake and others. At the bar, Feruzan Bilimoria's cocktails echo the same refined spirit. New drinks include the Kashmiri Winters and the Granny Spice. With its effortless blend of heritage charm and modern creativity, Neuma continues to evolve.

What: New Menu at Neuma

Where: Garden Chalet, 4/6, Mandlik Rd, near Regal Cinema, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai.

7. Milagro, Prabhadevi

Milagro has introduced a new cocktail menu, thoughtfully curated by Bar Manager and Mixologist Felipe Silva. Drawing on his experience across the Caribbean and Mexico, Silva presents a selection of refined cocktails that balance bold flavours with fresh, seasonal ingredients. For example, the Sangria Breeze combines fresh watermelon and raspberry shrub for a light, crisp profile. The La Mecha is a mezcal-based cocktail subtly elevated with green chilli liqueur. For those preferring spirit-forward options, the King Romeo has mezcal, tequila, chamomile bitters and grapefruit oils, while the White Diamond features a blend of pandan-infused gin and coconut.

What: New cocktail menu at Milagro

Where: 5th Floor, S.V. Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rd, opposite Century Bazaar, Prabhadevi, Mumbai.

8. Hitchki

Hitchki has unveiled an interesting new cocktail and food menu, bringing a fresh wave of Bollywood-inspired fun to Mumbai, Bangalore, and Nagpur. Expect bold, innovative drinks like "Mexico 2 China" and "Desi Girl," alongside reimagined classics and Instagram-worthy surprises. The revamped food menu features creative dishes like Namma Bengaluru (Masala uttapam tacos with paneer ghee roast), Saras Dabeli Kachori," and BBQ Chicken Bruschetta, which complement the playful drinks. For your next outing, if you're looking for a high-energy hotspot with quirky decor, tasty food and exciting cocktails, Hitchki is the place to be.

What: New Menu at Hitchki

Where: Across Hitchki outlets in Mumbai (BKC, Powai, Thane, Belapur, Ghatkopar), Bangalore (Whitefield, Sarjapur) and Nagpur.