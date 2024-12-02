Mumbai's culinary scene continues to surprise and delight, with an exciting wave of new restaurants making their mark this winter. From innovative inventions to nostalgic dishes reimagined, from cosy cafes to fine-dining restaurants, these varied openings are an amazing way to celebrate the season of indulgence. Whether you're looking to enjoy a feast with loved ones or relax with a comforting meal, there are many possible choices. In this list, we spotlight the must-try new restaurants that have recently opened their doors, promising memorable meals this December.

Here Are Some New Mumbai Restaurants To Try In December 2024

1. Silk Road Coffee Company, Andheri

Versova has an expansive new Roastery and Bakehouse called Silk Road Coffee Company (SRCC). Founded by Parth Suri and Shamit Tyagi, the establishment has been envisioned as a community-centric space and is spread across a sprawling 3,500 sq. ft. While the ground floor offers visitors a glimpse into the live coffee roastery and bakery, the first floor is divided into indoor and outdoor seating. As the cafe is located away from the main road, there's not much traffic noise. One can sip on a range of speciality coffee drinks, with great options for different tastes. Munch on lip-smacking pastries, sandwiches, croissants and other types of desserts and baked items. Also keep an eye out for the Manual Brew Bar, with offerings like Pour Over, Spiced Pour Over (Ellsworth), and AeroPress. Customers can purchase the carefully sourced beans and roast them in-house. SRCC also takes pride in its use of the exclusive Slayer espresso machine: one-of-a-kind brewing equipment available only at this location in India.

Where: 41, Harminder Singh Rd, Aram Nagar Part 1, Aram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai





2. Luv Restaurant, Andheri

Andheri's famous Lokhandwala locality is now home to Luv, a heartwarming new restaurant experience curated by brothers Luv Deshpande and Chef Akash Deshpande. This charming home-style space is an ode to the cherished memories and bonds among loved ones: family, friends and others. The menu is a reflection of this vibe, featuring unpretentious dishes inspired by a range of cuisines. Savour bites like Kokum Prawns with Crackers, Lamb Tacos with Chimichurri, Mushroom Tart, Pork Bun Maska, Prawn and Mussel Gnocchi, Coastal Sea Bass Curry, Tortellini, and others. For dessert, Luv has an awe-inspiring creation called "Starry Night," a sweet tribute to Van Gogh's iconic artwork. The restaurant also has a special selection of mocktails, allowing guests to taste classic cocktail flavours without the alcohol. Every corner of Luv is filled with personal touches. From the zero-waste kitchen where every ingredient is thoughtfully used, to the artwork on the walls painted by Chef Akash, the Deshpande brothers have poured their hearts into every detail.

Where: 14-16, Sterling Apts, Sundervan Complex Road Shashtri Nagar, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai.





3. EL&N, BKC

EL&N London, the globally celebrated lifestyle and cafe brand known for its picturesque setting, has opened its first Indian outlet at Jio World Plaza in BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex). Founded by Alexandra Miller, EL&N (Eat, Live, and Nourish), the cafe boasts stunning floral decor and a luxuriously chic ambience throughout its 2,130 sq. ft. It offers a unique fusion of fashion-forward design, speciality coffee, and all-day dining. The Mumbai outlet will serve EL&N's signature menu, featuring treats like smashed avocado toast, indulgent croissants, and decadent cakes, while also including exclusive localised dishes.

Where: EL&N Cafe, 2nd Floor, Jio World Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai





4. Hitchens, Khar

The Khar-Bandra West belt has an exciting new addition to its buzzing F&B scene with the launch of Hitchens - Cocktails and Ideas, a sophisticated resto-bar named after the iconic writer Christopher Hitchens. It was founded by Rakesh Singh and Aparna Sud and is backed by a group of creative entrepreneurs from various artistic fields. The kitchen, helmed by Chef Gracian de Souza and supported by Chef Harsh Parikh, offers a modern European menu with playful Asian touches. The bar program is curated by acclaimed Mixologist Pawan Singh Rawat, well-known for his refined approach and unique creations. Hitchens has been imagined as a space for artists and lovers of art to congregate over great food (for the mind and stomach). The ambience is further enhanced by aesthetic touches that celebrate intellectual curiosity and the way it brings people together.

Where: Hitchens, 494-486, 17th Rd, Khar West, Mumbai





5. Blah, Santacruz

After the success of Blah BKC, a second outlet has opened in Santacruz, co-founded by Niketa P Sharma, Dilip Rawat, Anikta P Sharma and Yogesh Rawat. The food menu, curated by Chef Rahul Desai, retains some of the staples from the BKC location and also includes new brunch-inspired options. Some of the highlights are the Avocado and Feta Scrambled Eggs, Smoked Salmon Bagel, Flamingo Dragon Sushi, Wood-Fired Neapolitan-Style Pizzas, Javanese Curry with Jasmine Rice, Gochujang Grilled Chicken with Citrus Butter, Signature Drunken Noodles, Pistachio & Orange Tres Leches, 70% Callebaut Chocolate Mousse, etc. Blah's drinks menu is the brainchild of Dimi Lezinska and represents signature takes on popular cocktails from across the globe. The 4,400-square-foot, two-storey Blah Santacruz has a grand keyhole entryway and a staircase decorated with artistic frames. The Herbarium on the second floor is a glass-door space that features disco balls spinning under mirrored ceilings. Diners are invited to test their luck at the Wine Wall, where angel and devil doors lead to surprises.

Where: Blah! Santacruz, 1st and 2nd Floor, Krishna Heritage, Linking Rd, above Landmark Cars, Santacruz (West), Mumbai





6. Era, Andheri

Andheri has a new mid-century-inspired restaurant and bar that is designed to whisk you away to an era of unmatched glamour and sophistication. Reflecting vintage Asian aesthetics, Era's plush ambience sets the stage for unforgettable experiences - whether you're in a small or large group. Era's menu offers a fusion of iconic Asian flavours. From the bold spices of Bangkok to the refined elegance of Singapore, with a dash of beloved Indian influences mixed in, there are many interesting options to choose from. Highlights include the Korean Chilli Potatoes, Stir Fry Shitake Mushroom & Asparagus, Tofu in Sichuan Peppercorn, Crispy Calamari, Chicken Black Pepper Malai Tikka. Zucchini Musallam, and more. Era's signature cocktails are also inspired by its old-world glamour. Sip on concoctions such as An Afternoon in Yangon, Uchiwa Collins, On The Beach in Bali, Summer in Singapore, and others.

Where: Dalia Estate, C18, Off New Link Rd, near Yashraj Studios, Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West, Mumbai





7. Bekal House, Andheri

Andheri has several new openings this season that you can consider exploring. One of them is Bekal House, owned by Kedarnath Shetty, which has a menu filled with coastal delicacies. An array of dishes from Mangalore and other regions can be found here. Top picks include Golibaje, Chicken Sukka, Meet Mirsanga, Prawns Gassi, and Tawa Fry Fish. The kitchen is led by Chef Lalit Chunara, who aims to celebrate traditional cooking techniques. There's also a fascinating cocktail selection inspired by coastal ingredients. The interior design is dominated by natural materials, including polished wooden tables and woven cane chairs that exude warmth and simple comforts.

Where: Unit No. 3, Times Square Building, C-Wing, Andheri-Kurla Road, Opposite Kanakia Seven, Marol, Andheri Times Square, Mumbai.





8. Two Gud Sisters, Santacruz

Looking for a cosy spot for a laid-back meal in Santacruz? Two Gud Sisters is a newly opened restaurant that you may want to check out. Founded by Rinka Jha & Rashmi Mishra, this eating joint promises wholesome, home-style comfort through its delicious food and drink. Masterchef Abhinas Nayak is the culinary force behind the menu. Some of the must-try dishes include the Kyoto Klear, Fennel and Orange Salad, Litti Laghubitta, Cheesy Mushroom Open Sandwich, Thai Pulao with Puff Pastry, Burrata Pizza, Jalapeno Chicken Burger, Black Sesame Curry, Very Berry Cake, etc. Binny Dhadwal has curated a beverage menu that includes classic cocktails, signature sips, fascinating mocktails, coffee staples and much more.

Where: Ground Floor, 16th Ave Road, Potohar Nagar, Santacruz West, Mumbai





9. BarQat, Vile Parle

JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar has recently launched a new dining spot on its property: BarQat. This al-fresco venue is located on the hotel's 10th-floor terrace, just a short stroll from the pool. It's a great spot for a quiet dinner away from the immediate hustle and bustle of the city. The restaurant has a limited but delectable menu focused on Awadhi and North Indian delicacies. We recommend tasting their Lucknowi Seekh, the Doodhiya Paneer Tikka and the Peeli Mirch ka Zaffrani Aloo, Chooza Makhani, Khameeri Roti, Pudina Paratha, BarQat Dal and Dodha Barfi.

Where: 10th-floor poolside terrace, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, near Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, IA Project Road, Navpada, Vile Parle East, Mumbai.





10. The Corrner Room, Khar

There's no denying that Khar has become an F&B hotspot. Another new opening in the area is The Corrner Room, founded by Alay Ingle. The name "The Corrner Room" evokes a distinct charm, aiming to become a special "corner" characterised by scrumptious food, lively nightlife, and memorable celebrations. Chef Dipak Samanta has curated a menu that spotlights global as well as local delights. You can relish delicacies such as the Tomato Quinoa Soup, Beetroot Chevre Salad, Verde Panini, Truffle Mushroom Burger, Chicken Katsu Sando, Wild Mushroom Arancini, Sicilian Prawns, Smoked Chicken Pizza, Risotto Fungi, Apple Cinnamon Parfait Roll and others.

Where: Shop no. 1-5, Ground floor, Fortune Paradise CHSL, 3rd Road, Ramkrishna Nagar, Khar West, Mumbai





11. The Dessert Republic Cafe, Bandra

Calling all dessert lovers! There's a new spot in town to satisfy your sweet cravings. The Dessert Republic Cafe has delights from around the globe that are sure to entice you. Wondering what to expect? You can relish desserts like the crispy Greek Waffle Bites, the iconic Pizookie, Japanese Mochi Ice Creams, Honeycomb Waffles, Binge Ice Cream Bowls, Nachos & Croissants and many others. The cafe has a good range of drinks to complement your indulgences, including Fizzy Coolers, Bubble Tea creations, specialty origin coffees, etc. There's also an option for DIY Yogurt, allowing foodies to get hands-on experience in making a yummy treat.

Where: Gasper Enclave, 2, Pali Mala Road, near Gold's Gym, Bandra West, Mumbai



