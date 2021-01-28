NGO In Indore Fined For Selling Eggs And Mutton; The Reason Leaves Internet In Splits

This illegal business was taking place in a public toilet.

Every day, we get to hear thousands of bizarre incidents happening around the world. While some leave us entertained, others come to us as a shock or surprise. Amidst all these, there are a few incidents that not only grab all our attention but also leave us confused about how to react to it. On one hand, you feel like laughing over the news, on the other, it leaves you surprised to the core. One such incident occurred in Indore recently. An NGO in Indore, named 'Sulabh International' was fined Rs. 20,000 for selling eggs and mutton illegally. That's not all! What comes as a surprise is that this illegal business was taking place in a public toilet near Loha Mandi in Indore.





Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Pratibha Pal, ordered authorities to issue a fine for the same. This comes ahead of annual Swachh Survekshan - a yearly survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation.





"We have found out that an illegal business of selling eggs and mutton was going on in this toilet. We have expressed disappointment on this matter and reprimanded the caretaker of the public toilets," stated Additional Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation, Abhay Rajangaonkar (as per a report in ANI).





"A spot fine of Rs 1,000 was imposed on him immediately. We have also imposed a spot fine of Rs 20,000 against the NGO Sulabh International and have issued a notice on the same," he added.





This news soon took the internet by storm. Several people took to their Twitter handles and expressed mixed reactions to the news.

