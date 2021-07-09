A cake is one dessert that is an instant pick-me-up. Grab a slice of your favourite treat and you can satiate your sugar cravings in a matter of seconds. While there are many cake recipes out there, one classic and evergreen cake dish that never fails to impress us is the carrot cake. With the goodness of grated carrots and the incredible crunch from nuts, carrot cake is typically decorated with a cream cheese frosting. Recently, we encountered an interesting and apparently famous recipe for 'Divorce' carrot cake while scrolling through Reddit. The recipe is approximately 30 years old and has an interesting back story to it. Take a look:











Reddit user u/moopsworth shared a picture of the famous Divorce Carrot cake, writing, "Carrot cake is my father's favourite cake, and he's also twice divorced, so I figured I'd make him the famous Divorce Carrot Cake for Father's Day! He hasn't tried it yet but he loves the story behind it!"

The famous Divorce carrot cake recipe was originally shared in the sub-Reddit r/Old_Recipes by user u/spider_hugs. He also narrated the interesting back story behind it. According to the post, his father loved his mother's recipe so much that he asked his son to make the same cake for him even though the couple had been divorced 20 years ago. "Divorce Carrot Cake - This was my mom's recipe. Named so because my dad sheepishly asked me to make it for his birthday, despite the fact they've been divorced for over 20 years. Use a cream cheese frosting," wrote the user sharing the recipe on Reddit. Take a look at the full recipe:











The Divorce Carrot cake recipe was quite interesting as it used some unusual ingredients such as coconut and pineapple. "This recipe is an old one from my mother (I think from the 70s). It's so delicious that my dad was still thinking about it 20 years later post-divorce! It's a very moist cake from the crushed pineapple - and the balance from the cream cheese frosting gives it a nice tang! Make sure to put some lemon juice in your cream cheese frosting," explained the user u/spider_hugs in the comments. As for the detailed cream cheese frosting recipe, the user shared another post.











So, what are you waiting for? Try this interesting and unique Divorce carrot cake recipe today!