Wife Takes A Bite From Her Husband's Lunch Everyday, Here's The Adorable Reason

Food isn't just about what you eat, but a package of everything put together. Right from the company you are eating with to how the food is packaged and presented, there are so many factors that make up a good meal. Tracy Howell is one such lady who went to every extent to ensure her husband got a delicious packed meal every time he went to work. However, the intriguing part was that every time she packed a meal for him - she would take a bite out of it. Wondering why? The adorable reason behind it will take you by surprise.











Tracy Howell, who hails from Texas, has been married to Clifford Howell since 41 years now. She posted on Facebook about her strange yet sweet tactic of sneaking a bite from her husband's lunch everyday. The post soon went viral on social media, getting over 100k shares and 28k likes.

Howell wrote about how she has been making her husband's lunch ever since the first day they were married. She would also occasionally join him at his job site, having lunch with him and that was when her husband realised - lunch tasted better with someone you love. That's when she decided to take matters in her own hands.





"While fixing his sandwich one night, I took a bite out of it before putting it away. When he got home (long before cell phones) he commented that someone took a bite out of his sandwich. I told him that since I couldn't join him for lunch, I took a bite so he knew I was joining him," revealed Howell in her post.











Thus, the real reason behind Tracy Howell taking a bite from her husband's lunch was so that he wouldn't feel alone at lunch time and miss his wife's company. Interestingly, this is a practice that she continues till date and her husband loves it every single time. "I continue to do this frequently (unless it's tuna or pimento cheese) and he still says, "saw you joined me for lunch today and it sure was good"," wrote Tracy Howell in her post.





After Howell's post went viral and her Facebook page was flooded with sweet messages, she revealed in another post how she would actually do this purely out of love. "The only thought that comes to my mind when I fix his lunch and "take a bite of his sandwich" is how much I love him," she said.





What do you think of this sweet story? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!







