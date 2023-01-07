The comfort and homely taste we get from Indian food remain unmatchable. From the scrumptious vegetables and rich spices to the variety of chapatis and pickles, the cuisine has a lot to offer. The diversity and rich culture of India reflects in its food where every region has its own unique flavours, ingredients, and preparation style. Relishing the local food is often the best way to explore a new place and know its heritage. And, it seems actress Nimrat Kaur truly believes in it.





Nimrat Kaur recently spent time at the Pench Wildlife Reserve in Madhya Pradesh where she indulged in a variety of delicious food. She shared a series of photos on her Instagram giving a sneak peek into her food safari and expressing gratitude to the chef who cooked the dishes for her.

In the first picture, we could see an Indian thali having everything including dal, rice, and pickle presented beautifully on an earthen plate on a banana leaf. According to Nimrat, the chef told her that the thali is called “Paanch Gaon Andar”, which means that it has been curated using dishes “from within a 5-village radius” of the reserve.

Nimrat also shared a glimpse of the breakfast that she had in the wild. She posted a photo of her lunch too and posed with a cup of morning tea. Nimrat also enjoyed some tandoori food as we could spot some chicken wings on her plate. She also took us inside the kitchen to show the dedicated chefs in action.





Food expeditions are incomplete without some sweets and Nimrat made sure to have some. She enjoyed a delectable lemon tart and another dessert that looked equally delicious.





“This post is to express my gratitude and admiration for the passion and thought with which chef Pankaj Fulera and his team added the icing to the very delicious cake that Pench Wildlife Reserve was,” the caption read.





Nimrat wrote that everything she ate during her time at the reserve was “locally procured, geniusly reimagined, and most importantly and my personal litmus test as a food lover- it was truly simply prepared with love and hit that sweet spot like only home food can".



