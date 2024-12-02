Acting skills aside, Nimrat Kaur often keeps fans hooked by sharing glimpses from her life. People are also excited to know about her gastronomic adventures. In her latest Instagram entry, Nimrat shared a sneak peek into her slow and food-filled Sunday. First, Nimrat started her morning with light and fluffy idlis, which she enjoyed with a bowl of sambar and coconut chutney. We could also spot filter coffee on the table. The text on the image read, "East or west, Idli is the best!" Next, the actress indulged in a quintessential winter spread - makki ki roti, sarson ka saag, bajre ki roti, and yellow dal. Egg bhurji, onion, and beetroots were part of her plate. "A little winter on my plate," read the caption on the post. Take a look:

Nimrat Kaur concluded her food adventure with homemade gajar ka halwa. She wrote, "Winter ka jalwa...with the season's first gajar ka halwa! Which, by the way, is called Gajrela in Punjab!"

Nimrat Kaur's love for halwa is an open secret. In her previous Instagram post, the actress was seen making atta ka halwa, also known as kada prasad. The video begins with Nimrat sharing that this recipe has been passed down to her from her maternal grandfather and her mother. She says, "Home is where the halwa is. Every Gurupurab, I make halwa at home, which is called kadha prasad in the gurudwara. Mere nana ji gurudwara mein halwa banate the, kadha prasad banate the for many years. So mumma ne unse seekha, maine unse seekha. (My maternal grandfather used to make halwa and kadha prasad in the gurudwara for many years. My mother learned it from him, and I learned it from her)." Take a look:

We can't wait to see more of Nimrat Kaur's food diaries! What do you think she'll indulge in next? Share your thoughts in the comments below!