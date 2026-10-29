A dispute over a Rs 5 packet of potato chips has resulted in an Rs 8,000 compensation award for a Jaipur consumer. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II, Jaipur, recently held PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. liable after a consumer alleged that a packet of Lay's chips contained far fewer chips than the quantity declared on the packaging.

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Purchasing Chips For Guests

According to a report by 24Law.in, the case was filed by Chandraman Jalan, proprietor of M/s Jalan Building and Hardware Store. As per the complaint, he purchased several food items from Metro Cash & Carry India Pvt. Ltd. on November 10, 2020, for serving guests at his home. The purchases included a Rs 5 packet of Lay's potato chips.





The consumer alleged that the chips packet felt unusually light while he was serving it to guests. After weighing its contents, he claimed that the packet contained only 4 grams of chips despite carrying a declared net weight of 15 grams on the packaging.

The complainant stated that he approached the retailer regarding the issue but was dissatisfied with the response. He subsequently filed a consumer complaint on April 6, 2022, alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practices.





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What The Consumer Forum Said

The order was passed on September 17, 2026, by a bench comprising Commission President Ashok Sharma and members Ajay Kumar and Supriya Agarwal. Metro Cash & Carry contested the complaint and argued that any shortfall in quantity would have arisen during the manufacturing process. PepsiCo, meanwhile, did not appear before the Commission despite receiving notice, following which the proceedings continued ex parte. The Commission examined the purchase invoice, evidence placed on record and the submissions made by the parties.

Retailer Let Off, PepsiCo Held Liable

The Commission observed that Metro Cash & Carry had merely sold the product against a valid invoice and that any alleged deficiency in the quantity of the packaged product would fall within the manufacturer's domain. It, therefore, dismissed the complaint against the retailer.





At the same time, it held the complaint against PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. to be maintainable and allowed the case against the company.





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Compensation Ordered

The Commission directed PepsiCo to refund the Rs 5 purchase price of the Lay's packet along with interest at 6 per cent per annum from April 6, 2022, the date on which the complaint was filed, until payment.





In addition, it ordered the company to pay Rs 5,000 as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 3,000 towards litigation costs, taking the total compensation amount to Rs 8,000.





The forum further stated that if the amount is not paid within one month from the date of the order, it would attract interest at 6 per cent per annum from the date of the order until payment.