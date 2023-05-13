The world of entertainment is abuzz with excitement after reports surfaced that actress Parineeti Chopra will get engaged to MP Raghav Chadha on May 13, Saturday. It is said that the engagement function will take place at Kapurthala House in Delhi, close to India Gate. A number of high-profile political leaders and celebrity guests are expected to be in attendance, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. In fact, Parineeti Chopra's cousin sister, actress Priyanka Chopra has also arrived in Delhi from New York to be a part of the ceremony. Apart from the celebrity guests, one thing that caught our attention was the delicious food that will reportedly be served at the engagement party.





Indian food including kebabs will reportedly be served at the engagement party. Photo: iStock

As per a report by India Today, the menu at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony will feature Indian food prominently. Kebabs and other Indian dishes will be served to the guests at the function. The party will also feature vegan-friendly dishes, the report suggests. It is said that Parineeti Chopra's brothers Sahaj and Shivang are actively participating in the food and cuisine arrangements for the engagement ceremony. Sahaj Chopra himself is a successful food entrepreneur and has his own chain of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) outlets across many Indian cities.





We eagerly await more details and glimpses from the food menu of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement! Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in 'Uunchai' with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. Her upcoming projects include 'Chamkila' with Diljit Dosanjh.