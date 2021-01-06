SEARCH
  • News
  • Parineeti Chopra Learns How To Eat Sugarcane, Sweet Video Will Make Your Day

Parineeti Chopra Learns How To Eat Sugarcane, Sweet Video Will Make Your Day

Parineeti Chopra was learning to eat sugarcane from her father while in Ambala. The sweet video of her attempt will make you smile.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: January 06, 2021 13:53 IST

Reddit
Parineeti Chopra Learns How To Eat Sugarcane, Sweet Video Will Make Your Day

Parineeti Chopra tried eating sugarcane with her mouth.

Highlights
  • Parineeti Chopra is currently on vacation in Ambala, Haryana
  • She tried to learn how to eat a sugarcane from her father
  • Take a look at her video attempt here

Parineeti Chopra is currently vacationing in Ambala, spending quality time with her family. She has regularly been sharing updates and pictures for her Instagram following of 31 million. A self-confessed foodie, she never fails to impress us with her food obsession. The actor does not shy away from letting down her hair in her posts and videos, and her latest Instagram post is testimony to this. Parineeti Chopra took to social media to share a sweet video of her learning how to eat sugarcane from her father and how the task actually made her nervous. Take a look:

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Newsbeep

(Also Read: )

"Epic fail: eating sugarcane the right way. Keep getting scolded "NOT LIKE THIS TISHA!" Always nervous learning something from papa. He's a pro at everything. #FarmLife," wrote Parineeti Chopra in the caption. In the video, we could see Parineeti Chopra with her father Pawan Chopra. The duo was trying to eat the sugarcane directly with their mouths without the use of a knife or any other implement. Parineeti Chopra initially struggled with the task but got the hang of it later, while her father was able to do it effortlessly.

Parineeti Chopra had recently travelled to London for a vacation, in the month of November in 2020. She shared a picture of a heavenly Latte coffee and strawberries with cream which she devoured during her trip. "Its the small things," she wrote in the caption. Take a look:

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Also Read: )

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will next be starring in the biopic of India's badminton champion Saina Nehwal. Her upcoming films also include 'The Girl On The Train' and 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' alongside her 'Ishaqzaade' co-star Arjun Kapoor.

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Parineeti ChopraAmbalaSugarcane
Can Vitamin D Reduce COVID-19 Severities? New Research To Find Its Effects
Can Vitamin D Reduce COVID-19 Severities? New Research To Find Its Effects
These Dietary Changes May Help Ease Heartburn And Acidity - Experts Reveal; 5 Easy Home Remedies
These Dietary Changes May Help Ease Heartburn And Acidity - Experts Reveal; 5 Easy Home Remedies

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2021 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 