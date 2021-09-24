In the recent past, the Maldives has become a popular vacation destination for Indians. From Sara Ali Khan to Rhea Kapoor, Hina Khan to Jahnvi Kapoor - many Bollywood celebrities have visited the picturesque islands to take some time off from their busy schedules. Parineeti Chopra too is on vacation in the Maldives with her family. And what's a vacation without some delicious food? The actress took to Instagram to share the photograph of a lavish breakfast spread that she ate at the restaurant in her hotel. Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra enjoyed a wholesome breakfast spread with family. The diva shared a picture of her amazing breakfast which was served in a tray inside the private pool that came with a stunning view of the ocean and the Maldives skyline. In the meal, we could spot an omelette, waffles, croissants, fresh orange juice, coffee, Chia seed pudding, muffins, Salami, and fresh fruit. Another tray for her parents came with sunny-side-up eggs, Muesli parfaits, and slices of Sourdough bread.





Seems like Parineeti Chopra and her family are enjoying the perfect vacation in the Maldives! Parineeti Chopra herself had shared a video after she had coffee after four long weeks. "I missed you, my friend," she said to her coffee cup after taking a sip and hugging it. Take a look at the full video here:

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' alongside actor Arjun Kapoor. She also saw the release of 'The Girl On The Train' and 'Saina' recently. Her upcoming projects are yet to be announced.