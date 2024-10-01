Parineeti Chopra's latest foodie update came in the form of a throwback post. The actress took to Instagram to share glimpses from a Maldives trip she took some time ago. She was accompanied by her husband, Raghav Chadha to the dreamy destination. The couple's vacation included spending time by the picturesque beach, cycling across the beautiful landscape and unwinding at a spa with panoramic views. That's not all. Parineeti also shared two food photos. One shows what looks to be rice shaped in the form of a heart. Another shows a bowl of "Tahini Nutella". As per the description card in the photo, it is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties.





Parineeti captured the post, "A beautiful resort, a beautiful boy and me." Take a look below:







While "Tahini Nutella" may sound a bit too bizarre to some, Parineeti Chopra doesn't shy away from trying unusual food combinations. Before this, she shared a video in which she is seen savouring a fusion of flavours that may not appeal to everyone. In the reel, she takes a piece of gluten-free toast, tops it with a little avocado, dips it in a bowl full of sambar, and puts some imli chutney on top before eating it. When asked about how it tastes, the actress replied, "So good." Click here to read the full story.





Although Parineeti Chopra may enjoy experimental delicacies, she also loves classic treats. She once posted about her "recipe for unlimited happiness". It featured the lip-smackingly tangy raw mango which has many fans. Read the complete article here to find out more.





