Parineeti Chopra is living her best life in London, and her food adventures are giving us serious FOMO. Parineeti, relatably, was on the hunt for some good Indian food in London, just like the rest of us when we are abroad. And, boy, did she find it. The foodie visited Copper Chimney, an Indian restaurant in the UK, and she can't stop raving about it. The actress described it as an "actual home away from home." Parineeti's Instagram Stories showed the mouth-watering Indian dishes she enjoyed at the restaurant. A delicious photo of a naan kulcha loaded with butter and garnished with parsley left her wondering, "How how how is the food this good. HOW!"

Photo Credit: Instagram/ parineetichopra



A selfie in the next slide captured her enjoying a plate of roti, Indian curry and a slice of onion, accompanied by the caption "OMG" and a heart eyes emoji. And then, she teased us with a pic of two gulab jamuns! “Didn't eat this, but again - OMG,” she wrote as a caption, giving a shout-out to Copper Chimney. How did she manage to resist those sweet treats? We definitely wouldn't have been able to.

Like all Indians, Parineeti Chopra is a spice fan. Her love for food is well-known, and previously, she shared a mouth-watering picture of herself enjoying cheesy toast topped with fresh cilantro and vinegar-soaked red chillies. Her caption, "Chillies with a side of food. Punjabi girl," revealed her affection for spicy cuisine. Read the full story here.

Before that, the actress shared a picture of sliced raw mangoes with masala, revealing her secret to instant happiness. She also paired gluten-free toast with avocado, sambar, and imli chutney, which shows that she is not afraid of experimenting with her food. Read more.