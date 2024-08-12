Parineeti Chopra's love affair with food is well-documented, and one of her latest Instagram stories has left us drooling. The actress, who has always been open about her passion for cuisine, recently shared a mouth-watering picture of her indulging in what looked to be a cheesy toast topped with fresh cilantro and accompanied by vinegar-soaked red chillies. The actress's caption, “Chillies with a side of food. Punjabi girl,” is a nod to her love for spicy food. The actress, who has won hearts with her performances on the big screen, is a true Punjabi at heart. Take a look here:

Before this, Parineeti Chopra shared her love for spicy food when she posted a picture of sliced raw mangoes sprinkled with masala on her Instagram stories, revealing her secret for instant happiness. She wrote, “Pro tip: Eat kacchi keri with salt and red chilli powder to find instant happiness. Add nimbu [lemon juice] for extra happiness. Repeat dish for unlimited happiness.” Read more.

When it comes to food, Parineeti is down for anything. Earlier, the actress shared a video showcasing her unusual food combination. The actress paired gluten-free toast with avocado, sambar, and imli chutney, creating a unique flavour profile. Read the full story here.

Has Parineeti's latest foodie update made you crave Punjabi food? Here are some Punjabi dishes for you to try:

1. Butter Chicken

A classic Punjabi dish of marinated chicken cooked in a rich, creamy tomato sauce. A staple of Indian restaurants worldwide. See the recipe here.

2. Tandoori Chicken

This involves marinated chicken roasted to perfection in a tandoor (clay oven). It is a flavourful and iconic Punjabi dish which is hard to resist. Recipe here.

3. Sarson Ka Saag Aur Makki Ki Roti

This is a traditional Punjabi dish featuring spinach and mustard greens served with cornbread. A healthy and comforting combination. Read the full recipe here.

4. Chole Bhature

A popular Punjabi street food, this is a mix of spicy chickpea curry served with deep-fried puffed bread. A satisfying and filling vegetarian snack for all foodies. Recipe here.

5. Dal Makhani

This is a creamy and comforting Punjabi lentil dish made with black lentils and kidney beans. A staple of Punjabi cuisine. Click here for the recipe.

We cannot wait for Parineeti Chopra's next foodie update!