Remember the sweet, tangy taste of Mango Bite candy? You can now get a taste of that childhood favourite while brushing your teeth. Oral care brand Perfora has teamed up with Parle to launch a limited-edition Mango Bite-inspired toothpaste.





The toothpaste brings the taste of the popular candy to a product people use every day. And if you are not a fan of mint-flavoured toothpaste, this one may be worth a look. It has no mint and is designed around the familiar sweet mango flavour of Mango Bite.





The brand summed up the idea with the line, "Mango Bite Toothpaste - the good kind of yellow. Nostalgia, now foaming."

In addition to this unique flavour, the toothpaste also offers regular oral care benefits. It contains sodium fluoride, which helps strengthen tooth enamel and protect against cavities. It also contains Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (TSPP), an ingredient that helps prevent new stains and tartar from forming on teeth.

The brand says the toothpaste is made for everyday use, rather than being just a novelty product. While mint is a common toothpaste flavour for refreshing breath, not many people have thought of using an actual candy-flavoured toothpaste. Take a look at reactions:





"We will eat the paste itself," one joked. Another said, "It's so cool and nostalgic."





A comment read, "Favourite part of my day is brushing with Mango Bite toothpaste." One added, "A dentist's worst nightmare."





Is Mango Bite Toothpaste A Limited Edition?





Yes. The Perfora and Parle collaboration is a limited-edition release and will be available only for a limited time, while stocks last. The brand has not guaranteed that the product will be restocked.





Price And How To Order





The Mango Bite-inspired toothpaste is priced at Rs 399 and can be ordered through Perfora's official website.