Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has shared an unexpectedly delightful dining experience on his birthday. Posting on X, Sharma revealed how he managed to save a whopping Rs 16,290 on a dinner bill of Rs 40,828 at The Great Kabab Factory, located at Radisson Blu Plaza, Delhi Airport. The entrepreneur credited this massive discount to his friend Kapil Chopra, founder of The Postcard Hotel and EazyDiner. Thanks to EazyDiner's offers, Sharma walked away with a significantly lighter bill and a delightful experience to share online.

In his post, he uploaded a screenshot of the receipt. He wrote, “It is too good to be true that a Rs 40k restaurant bill becomes Rs 24k just because you have a friend like Kapil Chopra's awesome and incredible Eazydiner! Thank you, EazyDiner, it always has awesome discounts on food.”

Here is the breakdown of his savings. From the receipt details shared by him, we get to see:

Payment Success of Rs 40,828 at The Great Kabab Factory, Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport, Manibalpur on Nov 02, 2025, at 10:27 PM.

Restaurant Discount (35%) - Rs 14,290

Coupon Discount (AMEXEDCENT) - Rs 2,000

Total Savings - Rs 16,290

Lifetime Savings - Rs 40,630

He paid on the original bill - Rs 24,733

Take a look at the post here:

Social media is abuzz with reactions to Vijay Shekhar Sharma's post.

A person said, "Aren't you a billionaire? Do billionaires also love discounts?" Another mentioned, "Yeah. It almost makes you feel bad for people who don't use EazyDiner.” Seeing the total bill amount, one asked, "Rs 40.000 ka kaun khata hai. (Who orders food worth 40,000?)" In reply, Vijay mentioned, "Birthday treat bill for lots of people."

“You have given huge discounts and cashbacks in the early years of Paytm. Universe is giving you back,” read a comment. A person wondered, “Have these restaurants started charging us higher after the apps like EazyDiner, Swiggy, Dineout and District India?”

A comment read, “Bro, only you can turn a Rs 40k bill into a motivational discount story. Meanwhile, the rest of us are still arguing with restaurants over a Rs 20 service charge. Truly inspirational.” Someone joked, “Bro ate the whole kebab factory at just Rs 40,000."