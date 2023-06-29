While we were still wrapping our minds around the bizarre food concoctions by street food vendors across the country, a popular beverage brand took the game to the next level as they introduced a ketchup flavoured with soft drink. Yes, you read it right. In a jaw-dropping announcement, soft drink brand Pepsi unveiled its latest creation: Pepsi Colachup, a mind-blowing fusion of the classic cola and tangy ketchup. The official Instagram page of Pepsi shared a photograph of the culinary innovation. The picture featured a refreshing can of zero-sugar Pepsi and the blue Pepsi Colachup bottle, next to a hotdog, adorned with the revolutionary condiment. The text on the photo read, "Hot dogs: better with Pepsi."
In the caption, Pepsi wrote, “Calling all hot dog aficionados, Pepsi Colachup has arrived and it's the only sweet, salty, delicious topping that was specifically made to pair with your hot dog”.
Take a look at Pepsi's post below:
Unfortunately, the internet is not quite pleased with the latest offering. A user who didn't quite warm up to the idea of Colachup, wrote, “This is a sin against God and man."
This is a sin against god and man.— MaxJones (@MaxPi314) June 27, 2023
"I love ya Pepsi, but this is a hard pass for me," another said.
I love ya Pepsi, but this is a hard pass for me.— ???? RoshiWatches ???????? ???? (@RoshiWatches) June 27, 2023
However, many expressed their excitement to try out the unusual combination. An enthusiastic individual wrote, "Ok! So I got a little too excited when I saw this! Any chance Canada will get some?"
Ok! So I got a little to excited when I saw this! Any chance Canada will get some??— jsk (@joekaye101) June 27, 2023
One of the users said, "That sounds good and bad at the same time."
That sounds good and bad at the same time— Owen Smith (@OwenSmith3030) June 27, 2023
"I can't tell if you're trolling," read a tweet, hinting toward the idea that Pepsi was just playing a prank.
I can't tell if you're trolling— Queen Covfefe (@RebelRoseYell) June 27, 2023
"Is it April's Fool again already?" another quipped.
Is it april's fool again already?— Bianca the biological human being ????️⚧️????️???? (@BeeGayDooCrimes) June 27, 2023
The creative minds couldn't resist suggesting alternative names for Colachup. "You literally could've called it Pepchup."
You literally could've called it Pepchup— Bee/Lauren ???? (@L4ur3n_V2) June 27, 2023
What are your views on Colachup? Tell us in the comment section below.