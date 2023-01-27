Coca-Cola needs no introduction. The brand has been ruling the soda market for years with soft drinks and club sodas. In an attempt to expand the business, Coca-Cola is soon stepping into the world of technology. Reportedly, Coca-Cola is expected to introduce a smartphone in India. Popular tech influencer Mukul Sharma took to Twitter to make the announcement. He claimed that the corporation may release its phone in India by "this quarter", meaning, as early as March 2023. He further mentioned that the brand will collaborate with a smartphone company for the upcoming launch.





"[Exclusive] Here's the all new #Cola Phone. Can confirm that the device is launching this quarter in India. Coca-Cola is collaborating with a smartphone brand for this new phone," the post read. Alongside, Mukul Sharma gave us a sneak peek into the future cell phone, with the Coca-Cola logo on the rear side. Find the post below:

Specifications And Features Of Coca-Cola Smartphone:

The image shared by Mukul Sharma shows the rear side of the phone featuring a dual camera system and volume control buttons, which are located on the right edge of the phone. There are no more phone specifications available now.





The announcement in no time went viral with people re-sharing the news across the internet. This particular tweet has garnered 89.3k views till now. "I want a Diet Coke variant too," wrote a person. Another comment read, "Cold drink ke sath phone free free free (now get phone with cold drink, for free). A third person wrote, "Phone thanda hona chahyie; Thanda matlab cocacola (the phone should be cold; as cold as coca cola."





While this news might come as a surprise for all, let us tell you, this is not the first time that a non-smartphone producer has entered the smartphone industry. Earlier, OnePlus and Oppo collaborated to bring the McLaren edition and Avengers Edition of their devices.





Are you excited about the upcoming Coca-Cola smart phone? Share your thoughts in the comments below.









