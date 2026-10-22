Mathura and Vrindavan are known for their temples, religious sites and spiritual atmosphere. Every year, the twin cities in Uttar Pradesh welcome devotees and tourists who come to seek blessings and explore their rich culture. But a trip to these destinations is not just about visiting temples. The local food scene also has plenty to offer.

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If you are planning a trip to Mathura and Vrindavan, food content creator Palak Kapoor has a list of five food spots and dishes you can add to your itinerary.





In an Instagram video, she took her followers on a food trail across the two cities, highlighting some local favourites that are worth trying during a visit. Here is a look at the five dishes she featured in her video.

1. Jalebi With Aloo Ki Sabzi At Oma Pehlwan, Vrindavan

First on Palak's list was jalebi with aloo ki sabzi at Oma Pehlwan in Vrindavan. The combination brought together sweet, crispy jalebis and a savoury potato curry.

2. Flying Lassi At Nathu Yadav Lassi, Mathura

Next, she recommended flying lassi from Nathu Yadav Lassi in Mathura. Lassi is a popular drink in the region, and this spot made it to her list for its flying lassi. The thick, refreshing drink is a good pick for travellers looking to take a break from sightseeing.

3. Makhan Tarbooz From A Local Stall Near A Temple

The creator also highlighted makhan tarbooz, which she found at a local stall near a temple. This recommendation added a local food stop to the list.

4. Desi Ghee Jaleba At Oma Pehlwan Kachori, Vrindavan

For those with a sweet tooth, Palak recommended desi ghee jaleba from Oma Pehlwan Kachori in Vrindavan. The large, syrupy sweet is made with desi ghee and is a treat for anyone who enjoys traditional Indian sweets.





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5. Street-Style Dhokla From A Local Stall Near A Temple

Rounding off her list was street-style dhokla from a local stall near a temple. The soft, savoury snack offers a lighter option among the other food recommendations.





In the video, Palak was seen relishing the dishes as she made her way through the food trail. Her recommendations also caught the attention of Instagram users, with people reacting to the post with comments such as “wow”, “tasty” and “yummy”.





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So, the next time you plan a visit to Mathura and Vrindavan, you can add these food stops to your list along with the temples and other local attractions.