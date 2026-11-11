Birthday celebrations are incomplete without good food, especially if it is a celebrity's party. As film producer Boney Kapoor celebrated his 73rd birthday, he threw a massive party, and of course it had a delicious South Indian touch.

Orhan Awatramani, Orry, gave a peek inside the food scene. The guests were seen enjoying the food, especially the live dosa counter set up. The staff were making fresh, crispy dosas in front of guests and serving them one by one.

The food counter also had Benne Pudi Dosa, a crispy Karnataka-style dosa made with generous ghee and spiced podi powder. There was also everyone's favourite South Indian filter coffee, Mysore pak and laddoos on the menu.

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Beyond that, the celebration was themed around Boney Kapoor's film legacy. There was also a “Super Boney” superhero-themed birthday cake for the producer. The cake was decorated with a superhero version of Boney Kapoor along with his kids. “Happy Birthday, Super Boney" was written at the base of the cake.

Another cake was also spotted in the video. The chocolate cake topped with vanilla cream featured posters of Boney Kapoor's most celebrated films, including Pukar, No Entry, Mr India, Wanted, and Judaai and more.

Take a look at the video:

Sharing the video Orry wrote, “The man, the myth, the movie star @boney.kapoor.” From cardboard cutouts of Boney Kapoor to some of his most celebrated film posters, the party truly stood out in every aspect.

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The celebration was joined by Boney Kapoor's children, Khushi, Anshula, and Arjun Kapoor, along with several industry colleagues and close friends. The guest list includes names like Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Namit Kapoor, Sharma, Padmini Kolhapure, Rajkumar Santoshi and Rumy Jafry.