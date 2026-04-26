Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a post celebrating India's triumph at the prestigious 2026 Brazilian World Cheese Championship. In a video shared on Instagram from the 133rd episode of Mann Ki Baat, he described cheese as part of our cultural heritage and highlighted India's diverse range of cheeses.





He said, "Two brands of Indian Cheese have won prestigious awards in an international Cheese competition held in Brazil. This achievement was also widely discussed on social media. Many people told me that the diversity of Cheese in India should also be talked about." The cheese and dairy competition, hosted in São Paulo, Brazil, featured entries from more than 30 nations. Indian handcrafted dairy products were assessed by a panel of 350 judges.





Also Read: From Mumbai To PM Modi's Feed, How Eleftheria Cheese Scored A Global Win

Highlighting India's various cheeses, PM Modi added, "Kalari cheese from Jammu and Kashmir is called the Mozzarella of Kashmir. The Gujjar Bakarwal community has been making and eating it for generations. Chhurpi is very famous in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh. It is made from yak milk. Topli Nu Paneer, also known as Surti cheese, in Maharashtra and Gujarat, also has its own unique identity. Today, as we talk about local to global, Indian cheese shows us the way forward. I believe that the taste of India, the tradition of India and the quality of India will give a new experience to the people of the world and will also create a new connection with India."

India's Eleftheria Gulmarg (Brie Style) cheese earned the distinguished Super Gold medal. Yak Churpi-Soft from Nordic Farm in Leh, Ladakh, along with Eleftheria Brunost (Whey Cheese), also won gold medals. Eleftheria Kaali Miri (Belper Knolle Style) received a Silver medal, strengthening India's position in the international dairy competition.





Also Read:From Chhena Poda To Rasgulla, 8 Indian Desserts That Are Made With Cheese





Cheese, one of the world's most loved dairy products, has long been associated with European traditions. However, in recent years, countries like India have begun carving out their own space in the global cheese landscape. With a rich diversity of milk sources and regional techniques, Indian artisanal cheesemaking is slowly gaining international attention beyond familiar staples like paneer.