When you think of cheese, your mind probably jumps to pizzas or cheeseboards. But in India, cheese takes a completely different, magical form. Here, it transforms into soft, milky, melt-in-the-mouth desserts that are deeply rooted in tradition and celebration. The hero of these desserts is fresh, homemade cheese called 'chhena' or 'paneer'. This cheese becomes the base for some of the country's most iconic sweets.

Must-Try Indian Sweets Made With Cheese

1. Ras Malai

Ever wondered why ras malai melts in your mouth? It's because it's made with fresh cheese. Soft discs of chhena, cooked in a sugar and water mixture, are soaked in sweet, saffron-infused milk. One bite of this luscious dessert is pure indulgence. It's delicate yet rich, with a texture that almost dissolves as soon as it hits your tongue. Often topped with nuts, this dessert is supremely creamy yet light.

2. Chhena Poda

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If India had its own version of cheesecake, chhena poda would be it. Smokier, deeper, and more rustic than other baked cheesecakes, this one from Odisha literally translates to 'burnt cheese'. It is made by baking chhena until it's beautifully caramelised from the outside. As you cut into it, the inside would still be soft and creamy. The combination of sweet inside and charred outside makes every bite irresistible.





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3. Kalakand

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Contrary to what you would expect, not all desserts made with cheese are smooth. Kalakand is made with fresh chhena mixed with reduced milk. The mixture is cooked with sugar and ghee until it achieves a grainy but melt-in-mouth consistency. Ultimately, it turns into a sweet fudge that is set, cut into squares, and topped with pistachios.

4. Rasgulla

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If you cook small chhena balls in a sugar syrup, you get spongy, bouncy rasgulla. One of the most popular desserts in India, this one is typically enjoyed cold. Bite into one, and it literally bursts with sweetness. It may look simple, but achieving that perfect springy texture is an art.

5. Sandesh

If desserts had a minimalist icon, sandesh would be it. Another Bengali dessert made with fresh chhena and just a touch of sugar (sometimes nolen gur that gives it a beautiful colour), it's often shaped into beautiful forms, like fish or flowers, and flavoured with cardamom, saffron, or even fruits. It's light, refined, and lets the cheese truly shine. Some versions of this dessert are made with milk.

6. Chhena Murki

This might be one of the easiest and most addictive desserts made with chhena. Fresh chenna is kneaded and divided into small cubes. The cubes are then fried and coated in sugar. The dessert is super crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. Since it's bite-sized and non-syrupy, it's a little too easy to keep munching on it and lose count.

7. Rajbhog

If you take a rasgulla and make it bigger and richer and stuff it with dry fruits, you get rajbhog. This cheese dessert is flavoured with saffron, which also lends it a beautiful colour. Since it is so decadent and celebratory, Rajbhog is usually reserved for special occasions.





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8. Chhena Jalebi

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If you made a jalebi with chhena instead of all-purpose flour, you would get a decadent wheel of chhena jalebi. It is crispy, juicy, and slightly tangy thanks to the fresh cheese. Since the batter is not as runny, this jalebi turns out to be thicker and more chewy. It's a fun, unexpected take on a familiar favourite. In both texture and flavour, it is a little different from regular jalebi.





Chhena and paneer are soft and neutral, and they soak up flavours like saffron, cardamom, and rose effortlessly. In desserts, they transform into textures that range from spongy to creamy to crumbly.