Popular chef and producer of Malayalam films, Naushad, 55, passed away at a hospital in Thiruvalla on the morning of 27th August. It is said that Naushad was suffering from abdomen-related issues and was admitted weeks ago. Earlier, Naushad was also tested positive for Coronavirus. He was introduced to the culinary world by his father, who had a catering business in Thiruvalla. Learning from his father, Naushad became a full-time chef after finishing his hotel management and rose to popularity by hosting cooking shows on television and hosting celebrities, including the Vice President of India.

He was also the owner of a restaurant chain called 'Naushad The Big Chef' and had outlets across Kerala and in different parts of the world. He had served as a judge in several culinary competitions and had been in the catering sector for almost three decades, acquiring recognition by presenting recipes on various television channels.





In 2004, Naushad made his cinematic debut by producing Blessy's first film, 'Kazhcha,' which starred Mammootty. Later, he produced popular Malayalam films like 'Chattambinadu,' 'Best Actor,' 'Lion,''Payyans,' and 'Spanish Masala,' among others.

The sudden demise of Naushad has left the Malayalam film industry and the culinary world in shock. Various celebrities have come forward to express their feelings and pay tribute to the legend on social media.





As Naushad had lost his wife, Sheeba, on 12th August this year, both are now survived by their 13-year-old daughter.



