Did you know that Princess Diana used to eat a healthy oats-based breakfast long before it got popularised on social media? Her former chef, Darren McGrady, claimed, "Princess Diana used to eat overnight oats almost 20 years earlier, in 1993." He noted that it later took off as a trend in 2012. Thereafter, overnight oat recipes have become ubiquitous. Chef Darren revealed that Princess Diana used to eat a specific kind of overnight oats almost every day. Her preferred breakfast dish was inspired by Bircher Muesli, which she first tasted while staying at a Swiss health clinic.





Princess Diana's Overnight Oats Recipe By Chef Darren McGrady

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1 cup Greek yoghurt

1 tbsp raw honey

1/4 tsp cinnamon (optional)

1/2 honey crisp apple

1 lemon, juice only

1 cup fresh blueberries

1/2 cup toasted walnuts

Method:

Steep oats in orange juice, and cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. The next morning, stir the puffed-up oats before mixing in Greek yoghurt, honey (to taste) and lemon juice. Add grated apple to the mixture (you can keep the skin on). Combine all the ingredients thoroughly. Fold in half of the blueberries and walnuts, too. Transfer the oats to a serving bowl/glass. Garnish it with the remaining blueberries and walnuts. The overnight oats are ready to be relished.

Health Benefits Of Overnight Oats

Overnight oats are rich in fibre, minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. They can provide you with a sustained energy boost.

Overnight oats can support digestive health because it is high in fibre.

Overnight oats keep you satiated for longer, thanks to their wholesome ingredients and complex carbohydrate content. While yoghurt/milk adds protein, fruits add extra fibre and nutrients. Thus, overnight oats are generally considered suitable for those on weight loss diets.

When made the right way (by controlling the overall sugar and fat content of the dish), overnight oats can also help avoid blood sugar spikes and possibly aid in diabetes management.

Why Are Overnight Oats So Popular?

Along with their health benefits, the convenience and simplicity of making overnight oats have contributed to their popularity. This dish is an ideal breakfast choice for people with busy schedules, as it doesn't take a lot of time to prepare (provided they remember to soak the oats the previous night). Since the ingredients are simple and commonly available, it is not hard to make overnight oats every day. Additionally, they can be quickly customised as per your tastes and needs.

