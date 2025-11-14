Priyanka Chopra is currently in India, and the excitement is palpable. While the actress is busy shooting for her upcoming film, she is also making time for the food she loves. And what's better than indulging in the rich flavours of India? Priyanka recently visited one of her favourite restaurants in Goa - Pousada By The Beach. The restaurant shared a glimpse of Priyanka's visit on their official Instagram handle. The caption read, "After 7 long years, she's back - Priyanka Chopra! That 2018 photo with Priyanka & Nick Jonas marked a beautiful turning point in our journey. Forever thankful for the growth, memories, and magic we've shared along the way."





In the video, owner Neville Proenca was seen serving some traditional Goan desserts to the actress. His plate featured a selection of sweet treats, including Serradura, Bebinca and Alle Belle. Neville further welcomed Priyanka to his restaurant. To which, she said, "Thank you, I am so happy to be back."

Watch the video here:

Serradura, also known as sawdust pudding or Macau pudding, is a popular Portuguese no-bake dessert. Bebinca, on the other hand, is a traditional multi-layered Goan dessert made of coconut milk, eggs, sugar and ghee. Alle Belle are traditional Goan pancakes or crepes that are stuffed with a sweet filling of coconut and palm jaggery.





Last month, Priyanka Chopra hosted a Diwali lunch at her home in New York. The actress also posted a few sneak peeks into the lavish spread on Instagram. It featured an array of yummy Indian treats including Mini Kathi rolls, Bombay Sandwich, Masala fries, Papdi chaat, Bhel Puri, Chilli Paneer Bites and more.





The main course came with foods like Kathi roll platters, Hakka noodles cups, Butter chicken curry and Paneer Tikka Masala. Dessert station included Gulab Jamun Cheesecake Bites, Brownie bites with Rabri drizzle and Cake Pops. Read the full story here.





What do you think of Priyanka Chopra's culinary adventures? Let us know.