Priyanka Chopra, a self-proclaimed foodie with an eye for culinary delights, never fails to tantalise our taste buds with her mouthwatering posts. From colourful food spreads to decadent desserts, the actress has a knack for making us crave more. In a new Instagram Story, Priyanka teased her followers with a snapshot of a bun muska box from Cafe Niloufer in Hyderabad. The actress, who was in the city for the shoot of her upcoming film SSMB29, seems to have wrapped her Hyderabad schedule. She wrote in the caption, "Best way to end my trip."





In the next slide, Priyanka was seen enjoying banganapalli mangoes, native to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. See the picture here:







Last year in December, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas visited chef Vikas Khanna's restaurant, Bungalow, in New York City. The actress shared moments from their dining experience on Instagram. She enjoyed Vikas Khanna's signature dessert - Sitaphal Kulfi with Mango-Passion Fruit Cream and Macerated Raspberries. The couple also had a delightful mango creation, consisting of mango coulis, mango mousse, and raspberries, on this outing. Not only this, they treated their taste buds to a molten chocolate cake paired with a cherry compote and a generous scoop of ice cream. Read the full story here.





On her previous trip to India, Priyanka Chopra shared a post on Instagram documenting her experiences in Mumbai. Food lovers quickly spotted a bowl of peas pulao in her post. We could also spot kadhi and pav bhaji on the table. Additionally, the menu included pizza slices, French fries, noodles and paneer tikka. Let's not forget about the box filled with two roasted fish and what appeared to be rich, luscious butter chicken along with dry vegetable dishes. All the items were beautifully presented with various dressings and grated onions. “Full calendar, sure… but it's also the little things,” read Priyanka's side note. Read the story here.







We are obsessed with Priyanka Chopra's foodie trails.