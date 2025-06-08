Priyanka Chopra is serving serious food and fam goals with her latest May photo dump on Instagram. From digging into spicy Mexican tacos to cracking open crabs with her loved ones, she's clearly been living her best life. The reel of memories kicks off with a sweet family moment: Priyanka, Nick Jonas, and little Malti Marie lounging on a boat, drinks in hand and snacks on deck. Now that's how you May.

One of the follow-up photos showed Priyanka with Malti on her lap. The table in front of them had a platter of Mexican tacos with slices of green lime. Malti was seen enjoying a cup of gelato. There was also a glimpse of a crab dish, topped with fresh cilantro and a splash of sauce. Check out the post here:

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra was in Hyderabad for the shoot of her upcoming film, SSMB29. The actress wrapped her city trip on a sweet and buttery note as she shared a snapshot of a bun muska box from Cafe Niloufer on her Instagram Story. She wrote in the caption, "Best way to end my trip."

Priyanka also enjoyed some banganapalli mangoes, native to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Read the full story here.

Before this, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas visited chef Vikas Khanna's restaurant, Bungalow, in New York City. The actress shared moments from their dining experience on Instagram. The couple enjoyed Vikas Khanna's signature dessert - Sitaphal Kulfi with Mango-Passion Fruit Cream and Macerated Raspberries followed by a delightful mango creation, consisting of mango coulis, mango mousse, and raspberries. Not only this, they treated their taste buds to a molten chocolate cake paired with a cherry compote and a generous scoop of ice cream. Click here to read the full story.

We are obsessed with Priyanka Chopra's delicious food choices.