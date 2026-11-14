The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has introduced a new standardised logo for milk and milk products. The aim is to make it easier for customers to identify these products.





The new identification mark features a white milk drop against a blue square background. Under the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Second Amendment Regulations, 2026, all milk and milk products, including composite milk products, will be required to carry the specified logo on their labels.





The amendment will come into effect on July 1, 2028.

The logo is designed to serve as a uniform identification mark, helping buyers to differentiate milk and milk products easily. The notification also specifies minimum logo sizes based on the area of the product's display panel. This means the size of the mark will vary depending on the packaging.





The move is aimed at bringing better uniformity to the labelling of milk and milk products across the country.





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Sharing the details on Instagram, FSSAI said, “FSSAI has introduced a standardised logo for milk and milk products to help consumers recognise these products more easily at the point of purchase.”

The development comes days after the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and milk-based products under the Amul brand, announced a price hike across its fresh milk variants.





Effective November 12, prices increased by Rs 2 to Rs 4 per litre, depending on the variant.





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In a statement, GCMMF said the revision amounted to approximately 4% to 5% across major variants of Amul fresh pouch milk nationwide. “The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has announced a price hike of approximately 4 per cent to 5 per cent across major variants of Amul fresh pouch milk nationwide, effective November 12,” it said.