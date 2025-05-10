Paneer is not just an ingredient - it is an emotion. Whether you like it grilled, dunked in curry, or straight out of the pan, paneer has earned its spot in countless kitchens. From restaurant menus to homemade favourites, it keeps popping up everywhere. If you are always thinking about paneer or trying to fit it into every meal, then you might already be a full-time fan. Unsure? These six signs will make it pretty clear. If even a few sound familiar, you are definitely on team paneer.

6 Signs You Are 100% A Paneer Lover:

1. You Judge A Restaurant Based On Its Paneer Dishes

Whenever you sit down at a restaurant, the first thing you look for on the menu is paneer. You believe a good paneer tikka says a lot about the place. If the texture is soft, the edges are smoky, and the flavours are bold, then yes-the restaurant is now on your favourites list.

Photo Credit: iStock



2. Paneer Is Always Your First Choice For Protein

Paneer is not just an option for you, it is the answer. Whether it is in your salad, in a spicy curry, or inside a quick wrap, it makes every dish better. It is your go-to for comfort, your main source of protein, and your absolute favourite-all rolled into one.

3. You Have Perfected Homemade Paneer

While others focus on baking trends or latte art, you are busy making fresh, soft paneer at home. You know exactly when the milk will split and how long to press it for that just-right texture. It is your kitchen party trick, and it never fails to impress.

4. You Take It Personally When People Say Paneer Is Bland

If someone calls paneer boring, it hits a nerve. You know the truth: paneer soaks up spices better than most things and can carry a dish from basic to brilliant. From chilli paneer to buttery shahi paneer, you have tasted it all and loved every bit.

5. Your Fridge Always Has A Block Of Paneer

There is always paneer in your fridge. Always. You might not know what you are making next, but you do know paneer will be part of it. When it runs out, the fridge looks empty-and yes, you have made last-minute grocery trips just for it.

Photo Credit: iStock

6. You Have Turned At Least One Person Into A Paneer Fan

At some point, someone said they were not into paneer, and you took that as a challenge. You cooked your best paneer recipe, and they changed their mind. Now they ask for second helpings, and you just give them that quiet, satisfied smile.

So, how many of these sound like you? Got another sign we missed? Let us know in the comments-paneer fans, unite!